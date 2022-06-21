A juvenile female has been missing from Carroll County for eight days.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Kaylee Jones, 16, of Carrollton, remains missing as of June 20 at 5 p.m. As of press time Tuesday, no new information was available.
Jones is a white female born Aug. 24, 2005.
She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches while weighing 135 pounds. Jones was last seen in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton on June 14.
According to the Facebook post by the Carroll County Sheriff’s department, it is unknown where she may be headed, unknown clothing, or who she is accompanied by.
“Investigators have been working diligently around the clock on this case and have been reviewing data collected from Kaylee’s electronic devices and have been in contact with those she last had contact with on those devices,” the CCSO Facebook post said. “We continue to receive tips and possible sightings and none have been substantiated as of this time. Please share and help bring Kaylee home, someone has seen her and knows where she is.”
She requires medical care and could possibly be with someone she has met through certain apps online. She has no phone or vehicle with her.
Jones’ parents, Daniel and Brenda Jones, told a local television station that they said goodnight to their daughter last Tuesday night at their home in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. The next morning, she was gone.
Jones’ parents also told the TV station that they believe their daughter may be a victim of sex trafficking.
Please contact Investigator Kim Biggs if you have any information on her whereabouts at 770-830-5916 or by email at kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.