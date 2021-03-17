Carroll County voters approved the continuation of the 1% SPLOST during Tuesday’s referendum.
The final, unofficial vote was 2,746 votes in favor of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and 618 votes against, according to county Communications Director Ashley Hulsey. The results have yet to be certified by the county Board of Elections.
The total vote tally was 3,364 votes. The county has 87,836 registered voters, according to county elections officials.
“I am so appreciative to the citizens who early-voted and came out in the rain to vote and who supported the continuation of SPLOST for another six year term,” said County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan.
“I feel the Board of Commissioners along with mayors and their city councils are committed to the projects discussed during the last several weeks. I look forward to working with the commissioners on the following projects: the County Administration building, replacing Fire Station Nine in Villa Rica, funding roads, and supporting agriculture, youth and public safety.”
The vote means that the county can continue to charge a 1% tax to virtually all retail sales in the county, the revenue of which will fund numerous capital projects across the county and within its municipalities.
The vote also means that Villa Rica and the City of Temple has the green light to pursue a number of projects to be funded by the SPLOST. For Villa Rica particularly this means a $4 million fix for Punkintown Road, one of the city’s most heavily used thoroughfares and one which city officials said presents a safety hazard.
And, as Morgan noted, the vote also means that the county can go forward with its projects for the area, including the replacement of county Fire Station Nine, which serves both Villa Rica and Temple, and which is the busiest station within the county.
The term of the SPLOST is six years, and the current iteration of the SPLOST was set to expire at the end of the month.
County officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total revenue over the term of the SPLOST. Of that, the county will collect the lion’s share of the revenue, 62%. The actual amount collected will depend on the health of the national economy.
Originally set for last year, the referendum was delayed until this year because of the pandemic, and just as the tax was to expire. The referendum also followed a particularly boisterous presidential election year, followed by an equally tempestuous dual runoff race in Georgia for U.S. Senate.
Had the SPLOST failed, the county would have had to wait one year before putting it on the ballot again. In the meantime, the county and municipalities would have had to consider how to deal with the loss of the revenue stream, even if that meant raising property taxes.
Many proponents of the SPLOST consider it “the fairest tax” because it is applied equally to purchases within the county, including sales to persons who live outside. County officials estimate that a full 30% of the tax is paid by visitors to the county, including those who stop as they pass through along Interstate 20.
Villa Rica’s share of the SPLOST revenue will amount to 7.5%, or $9 million over the course of the six-year term. But the county’s share of $74 million will impact all the county’s communities, including Villa Rica and Temple.
One of the largest county projects earmarked for the continued SPLOST will be the renovation of county Fire Station No. 9, located in Villa Rica. This small station, built in 1981, has not kept pace with the explosive growth of the city in the decades since it was built, yet it is the busiest in the county.
County officials have described the station as “functionally obsolescent,” yet the crews there responded to over 1,900 calls during 2020, many of them involving incidents on Interstate 20.
The county plans to replace the station with a larger, more modern facility that will be located on the now-vacant lot at the corner of highways 78 and 61, where the former State Patrol post stood. The new facility will have three to four bays, with more fire equipment and personnel. It might even be a two-story building, officials said, with the upstairs given over for meeting rooms.
The county will also be using the SPLOST revenues on other projects already used by many residents in the northern part of the county, including renovations of such county facilities as Little Tallapoosa Park.
Within Villa Rica, city officials plan to use the renewed revenues in much the same way as funds for the 2015 iteration of the tax was used: to pay for road surfacing, police vehicles and other equipment.
City staff has already earmarked about half of that amount for the repair of Punkintown Road, which city officials have said presents a safety hazard. They have said that the heavily used roadway is essentially pavement poured atop of bare dirt, whose maintenance over the years has been limited to numerous repaving. They say that the road, especially with its narrow shoulders in spots, represents a safety hazard.
Meanwhile, Temple anticipates receiving $4.5 million from the SPLOST. Mayor Michael Johnson said last week that those funds would be used for projects ranging from renovations and upgrades to city buildings as well as road and sidewalk projects.
Johnson said about $830,000 would be used for new additions to the city park, including a splash pad, a new pavilion, expanding parking facilities and an upgrade to existing recreational facilities. The city also has plans to complete a master plan for the park, and to upgrade a former residential home into a new museum for the city.
The bulk of the money would be used for road projects, including $1.375 million for street resurfacing and repairs, curb and gutter work, and intersection improvements — and that includes preparing the city’s streets for an eventual railroad crossing that would finally cure the traffic nightmare that is created by stalled trains and tractor-trailers that get stuck on the tracks.
