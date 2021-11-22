Volunteers at the Carroll County Soup Kitchen in Carrollton were this week distributing bags of groceries, drinks, and lunches. A total of 130 turkeys and sacks of non-perishable food were handed out on a drive-thru basis at the organization’s facility located at 345 Beulah Church Road in Carrollton.
Additionally, 180 hot meals of chicken spaghetti, rolls and pudding were distributed.
During October, the volunteer organization delivered 453 sacks of food that accounted for more than 1,800 separate meals.
“This is a busy time of year for us with Thanksgiving and Christmas,” noted Thomas Arnold, board chairman of the nonprofit organization that was established in 1982.
The COVID pandemic has affected the group’s weekly activities. Instead of offering hot lunches on a sit-down basis, meals are served via drive-thru on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Home deliveries are made on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
According to Arnold, during October a total of 1,802 hot meals were provided, an increase of 230 meals distributed during September. The food totaled 9,331 pounds.
A small sampling of the items distributed include 228 pounds of saltine crackers and 242 pounds of bran cereal. Annually, the Soup Kitchen distributed and with other agencies more than 18,000 pounds of bread products alone.
To date this year, the group’s 136 volunteers have served 11,469 hot meals and delivered 4,352 sacks that accounted for another 17,696 meals.
The Carroll County Soup Kitchen began in 1982 as an outreach program of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church when three members realized that an elderly friend was eating cat food because her check ran out before the end of the month. Lunches of soup and sandwiches were served during the last week of the month because, at that time, pension and SSI checks were delivered on the third of the month. Alice Wiggins served as the director from 1982-94.
The Soup Kitchen outgrew the space at St. Margaret’s and moved to Tabernacle Baptist Church on Bradley St. in 1985. In 1989, the Soup Kitchen moved to a building owned by Southwire at 1014 Dixie St. The building had previously housed the Tastee Grill. Frank Holladay served as the director from 1994 until 2000.
When Southwire needed to remove the building in 2004, Southwire officials worked with the Soup Kitchen leaders to find a suitable location. The Richards family and Southwire spent $700,000 to renovate the property at 345 Beulah Church Road. It has operated from this location since 2005. Bobbye Jean Warford has been the director of operations since 2000.
Until the end of 2010, the Soup Kitchen was open only during the last week of each month. In January 2011, thanks to a generous grant from Walmart.com, the Soup Kitchen began serving additional lunches on Mondays. Thursday lunches were added about a year later.
When COVID came to Carroll County, the Soup Kitchen’s schedule changed to maintain safety for both clients and volunteers. Rather than in-house dining, all lunches are packaged and given to clients who drive-thru the parking lot every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Deliveries of canned goods, and some grocery staples, rather than meals of soup and sandwiches, are taken to over 200 shut-ins twice a month.
The Carroll County Soup Kitchen now serves an average of 120 lunches every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In December, in addition to a meal, all drive-thru clients will receive bags of grocery items. Those groceries are also delivered to the Soup Kitchen’s shut-in clients.
The Carroll County Soup Kitchen, Inc., is run entirely by volunteers. The Empty Bowls event, sponsored by the Carrollton Artist Guild, the only fund raiser for the Soup Kitchen, is held every February. The Soup Kitchen depends on a generous, caring community for donations of money and food. Although the Soup Kitchen does purchase most of the food used in cooking, community food drives enable the Soup Kitchen to give away extra food items to guests.
Additional information about the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, Inc., is available on the website: carrollcountysoupkitchen.org.
