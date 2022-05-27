Working in an animal shelter isn't the easiest, but for many, it is very rewarding.
The Carroll County Animal Shelter is run by Director Christy Owens where they provide temporary housing for stray or loose animals that are picked up by animal control or brought in by the public.
The majority of the shelter’s population is made up of dogs and cats, but they take in domestic animals of all types when necessary, per Owens.
Owens said the shelter takes in about 3,500 to 4,000 animals per year with 40% adopted out, 35% transferred to rescue groups or northern shelter partners, 12-15% returned to owners and 10-12% are humanely euthanized for health, aggression or succumb to illness, per Owens.
“We sometimes have rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, hamsters and such and often house pigs, goats and other livestock,” Owens said.
Owens said animal shelter employees “wear a lot of hats.”
“We are animal advocates, animal nurses and animal moms. We are constantly cleaning. We serve our community with customer service and are always trying to educate on the importance of spay/neuter and animal care,” Owens said.
During this time spent with the animals of the shelter, the employees build relationships with them. According to Owens, every employee at the shelter and animal control has a love for animals and a passion to save as many as they can.
“We invest in them in many ways that include fostering, bottle feeding orphans, training and socialization. We also have a group of state inmates who help with cleaning and animal care who invest a lot of time and effort into our animals. We all have a favorite. We do all of this in an effort to ensure that the animals are happy, healthy and adoptable,” Owens said.
Animal shelter employees witness some of the worst situations the animals they serve have been in. They see animal abuse, neglect, abandonment and “sometimes see the worst in human nature,” Owens said.
“On the flip side of that, we often get to play an important role in rehabilitation of sick, injured and neglected animals and play a huge role in the facilitation of the human-animal bond which is so important in the lives of many including us,” Owens said.
The days at the animal shelter vary, but Owens said a typical day at the shelter is “chaos.”
“One of the most difficult aspects of our job is to see an animal that has spent its whole life in a home with a family that has found itself in a shelter and doesn’t understand why, they typically shut down and it can be heartbreaking. Another difficult aspect is to work tirelessly to get animals adopted, spay/neutered or rescued just to have the cages you emptied the day before full again because people are irresponsible and do not spay/neuter or properly care for their animals,” Owens said.
Some days they intake two animals while others they intake 30 animals a day. Every animal that comes in gets an intake exam and receives basic medical services and receives vaccines, per Owens.
“We also perform in-house surgeries in our surgery suite every Tuesday and there is always something to clean. In addition, we spend our days counseling adopters, working with rescue groups and securing transports with our partner shelters in northern states all in an effort to give every animal a positive outcome,” Owens said.
The adoption process is simple with a one page application and a $50 adoption fee. The shelter encourages potential adopters to spend some time with the animal to make sure they are a good match and bring in other pets to see if they are compatible with other family members, per Owens.
All animals in adoption are spay/neutered, vaccinated, tested, micro-chipped, de-wormed and flea treated.
“Fostering is a great way to help. Depending on the foster, it can be as little as a week or as long as an eight week commitment,” Owens said.
There are some services offered by the animal shelter like the TNR program, Barn Cat Program, and microchips.
In the TNR program, Carroll County residents can make an appointment to bring in community feral cats on Tuesdays for spay/neuter and rabies vaccination at no charge.
In the Barn Cat Program, the shelter offers feral cats that have already been spay/neutered to those who may need a cat for rodent or snake control in barns, chicken houses and shops to the community without an adoption fee.
According to Owens, microchips save lives. All animals are scanned on intake and are often returned to their owners without having to come into the shelter.
Owens shared a memory about a cat named Blue who came into the shelter as feral. According to Owens, he did not appreciate being in a cage and pretty much hated everyone until one of the state inmates took an interest in Blue and completely turned him around.
“He became a friendly, social, lovable guy who quickly became a shelter favorite and free-roamed and ruled the cat room until he was adopted," Owens said. "This is a perfect example of why it is important to invest in the animals in our care."
