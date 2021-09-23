Carroll County will be one of six new pilot sites for the new sexual assault kit tracking system developed by the Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
The tracking system was created to prevent backlogs in the processing of sexual assault evidence and enable survivors to track the status of their evidence kit as it moves through the criminal justice system.
Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) announced on Wednesday that they have begun the pilot initiative this month in Athens-Clarke, Richmond, Dougherty, Carroll, Gwinnett, and Chatham counties.
Survivors of sexual assault will have access to the system via a website created by CJCC to provide transparency in sexual assault investigations. However, the system will not track evidence collected prior to the launch of the system.
CJCC anticipates the system will be fully functioning by November 2021. All required agencies must be registered and using the system by June 30, 2022.
CJCC obtained funding to create the system by a competitive grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice that resulted in a $1.2 million award to the state. CJCC awarded a contract to Caliber Public Safety to develop the system and to meet the customized needs identified by the project.
“The sexual assault tracking system is a win for victims and law enforcement,” said Georgia’s first lady, Marty Kemp. “I am thankful to CJCC for their great work to ensure victims of sexual assault across Georgia are responded to and cared for in an effective way.”
The tracking system is mandated by House Bill 255, “The Sexual Assault Reform Act of 2021,” which passed unanimously through the House and Senate. It was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“In Georgia, the safety of our citizens is our top priority,” said Brian. “The sexual assault kit tracking system developed by CJCC is a major step forward to the state’s ability to hold violent offenders accountable while supporting victims.”
The law allows CJCC to create a tracking system of sexual assault kits from initial collection through receipt, analysis, and storage. In addition to law enforcement, the reform act requires all forensic medical providers and the state crime lab to participate in the system — as well as provide updated information on any sexual assault kits in their possession.
“This legislation was developed collaboratively by the state’s experts in best practice in sexual assault response,” said State Rep. and bill sponsor, Scott Holcomb. “It is the next step forward.
“The sexual assault tracking system will provide updates to survivors as well as information about the incidence of these crimes to policymakers and law enforcement.”
