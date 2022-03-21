Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Carroll County recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3%, up six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.9%. Despite this, Carroll County saw all-time highs in the labor force and number of employed for the month of January.
“Even though we continue to see Georgia’s workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
The labor force increased in January by 436 to 57,377, an all-time high. That number is up 1,721 over-the-year.
Carroll County ended January with an all-time high of 55,500 employed residents. That number increased by 124 in January and was up 2,553 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment increased by 48% in January. When compared to last January, claims were down about 84%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 668 active job postings in Carroll County for January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.