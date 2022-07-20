New name plates will be seen on the desks of principals at several schools in the Carroll County School System when the 2022-23 school year kicks off on Aug. 5.
Recommendations by Superintendent Scott Cowart for new administrative heads at 11 of the system's 23 elementary, middle, and high schools and six programs that include two career academies, GOAL Alternative Program, 12 for Life, PASS, and Online Campus, were recently approved by members of the Carroll County School System Board of Education.
The following list includes the schools that will see new administrative heads and a brief bio of each principal:
ALTERNATIVE PROGRAMS AND ON-LINE CAMPUS - Bret Hart has served as a Carroll County Schools assistant principal for over 17 years with experience at Central Elementary, Villa Rica Middle, and Bowdon High, where he has served as Assistant Principal since 2013. He taught at both the technical high school and at Sharp Creek Elementary before entering administration. Hart holds a bachelor’s degree from Berry College, and both a master’s degree and a specialist degree from the University of West Georgia. Hart and his wife, Julie, have four children.
BAY SPRINGS MIDDLE - Dr. Michael Bedosky has 10 years of experience as a principal at both the middle and high school levels. He most recently served as high school principal at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. He coached and taught at the high school level for 16 years before moving into administration. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, a master’s from Coppin State University and a Doctor of Education from Walden University. Bedosky was a four-year football starter at the University of Missouri and named Missouri Player of the Year in 1993. He had NFL experience with both the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. Bedosky and his wife, Ashley, have two sons.
BOWDON ELEMENTARY - Ginny Edwards is a 20-year veteran educator who has served Bowdon Elementary School as assistant principal for the last five years. Her prior experience includes teaching at Mount Zion Elementary School, Sand Hill Elementary School, and in her hometown of Scottsboro, Ala. She earned a bachelor's degree from Auburn University, a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia, and a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University. Edwards was the "2014-2015 Carroll County Teacher of the Year." A member of the Bowdon Kiwanis Club, Bowdon Red and Black Club, and Bowdon Athletic Booster Club, she has completed the "Carroll County Aspiring Leaders Program." She and her husband, Steven, have two sons.
BOWDON MIDDLE SCHOOL - Stephanie Godfrey is a 24-year veteran educator who has served Bowdon Middle School students as assistant principal for the last four years. Her prior experience includes time in the classroom as a media specialist and eight years as an assistant principal. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and both master’s and specialist degrees from the University of West Georgia, in addition to certifications in gifted, media and instructional technology, and educational leadership. Godfrey is enrolled in the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders Aspiring Principals program. She and her husband, Philip, have two daughters.
BOWDON HIGH - Jeffrey Bryant has seven years of administrative experience including the past three years as principal of Cleburne County High School in Heflin, Ala. He previously served four years as assistant principal and athletic director at Newnan High School. His teaching experience includes health and physical education at Villa Rica High School and special education at Newnan High, Berrien County High School and Rome High School, where he began his career in 2002. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University, a master’s degree from the University of South Alabama and a specialist degree in school administration from Lincoln Memorial University. His football coaching experience includes work as defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Newnan High and Berrien County High. Bryant and his wife, Allison, have one son.
CENTRAL MIDDLE - Colleen Jones has nearly 10 years of administrative experience, most recently as principal of Ithica Elementary School since 2018. Previously having served as assistant principal at both Central High and Bowdon Elementary, she holds bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees, all from the University of West Georgia. Jones was recognized as part of the Times-Georgian "40-Under-40 Rising Stars" in 2021 and the UWG "Thriving Under 30" in 2013. Under her leadership, IES earned National STEM Certification, a Promising Practices Award from the Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators, National BETA School of Distinction, and the Crayola Creative Grant. Jones and her husband, Gordon, have two sons.
CENTRAL HIGH - Kelly Edwards, the new principal of Central High School, began his career with the Carroll County School System in 2003 and has served in leadership roles at the elementary, middle, and high school levels in the Villa Rica and Central Cluster. Along with his leadership experience, Edwards holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia, as well as a master’s and specialist degree in educational leadership from UWG. He is a native of Carroll County and a graduate of Central High School.
COLLEGE CAREER ACADEMY NORTH - LaTeisha Drummond has been named Coordinator of the North College and Career Academy, upon the retirement of Tracey Barrow. Drummond is a native of Carroll County and joined the 24STRONG Team in 2013. During her tenure, she has gained a broad range of experience in the classroom and as an administrator at Temple High School. Drummond is an alumna of both West Georgia Technical College and the University of West Georgia. She has an associate degree in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in business education, a master’s of education in instructional technology, and a Tier I certification in educational leadership. Additionally, Drummond completed the "Aspiring Leaders Program" through the district’s partnership with the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI).
ITHICA ELEMENTARY - Michael Browning is experienced in the classroom as an instructional coach and as an administrator. Browning most recently served families in the Villa Rica Cluster as assistant principal of Ithica Elementary School. He was previously an assistant principal at Temple High School and led virtual learning at the district level during the pandemic. He has a bachelor’s degree from University of West Georgia, a master’s degree from Columbus State University, and has completed the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders Aspiring Principals program. Browning was named "Teacher of the Year" in Henry County in 2018, received a "Thriving Under Thirty Award" from the University of West Georgia in 2019, and was named a Times-Georgian "40-under-40 Rising Star" in 2020. Browning. His fiancé, Candy, have a five-month-old son.
MOUNT ZION ELEMENTARY - Melissa Dearman has spent her entire 22-year career at Mount Zion Elementary, first as a teacher and then as assistant principal for the last four years. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a graduate certificate in Educational Leadership, from the University of West Georgia. She has shown the ability to build relationships and improve student success. Enrolled in the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders "Aspiring Principals Program," she and her husband, Jeff, have three children and five granddaughters.
TEMPLE MIDDLE- Dr. Cynthia Beers will serve as principal of Temple Middle School beginning in June. Dr. Beers has most recently served as Coordinator of High School Instructional Support at the district level and also has five years of assistant principal experience at both the middle and high school levels. Her bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctorate degrees are all from the University of West Georgia, in addition to a graduate certificate in educational leadership from UWG. She is a two-time STAR teacher, received an AP Champion Award in 2016, served on Governor Nathan Deal’s Legislative Task Force for Educational Reform and has completed the GAEL Aspiring Principals program. She and her husband, Mike, have two sons.
The Carroll County School System has a student enrollment of approximately 15,000 students and nearly 1,000 teachers within its five clusters of schools, Bowdon, Central, Mount Zion, Temple, and Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.