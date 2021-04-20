Individual schools, students and groups from throughout the school system were recently recognized for various achievements by the Carroll County Board of Education.
The following is a list of recognitions that were made:
• Temple High School was recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as an Advanced Placement Challenge School for its AP pass rate for the Class of 2020. This is the second consecutive year that Temple High has received this award.
• Villa Rica High School was recognized as an Advanced Placement Access and Support School with 30% of the students taking AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
• Central High School’s Animal Science Department has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund to improve and expand the animal sciences facilities coordinated by Mrs. Nikhol Dysart, animal science instructor.
• Villa Rica High School’s Emanuel Ramos recently won second place in the visual arts category at the 2021 Georgia State Beta Competition.
• Villa Rica High School’s Academic Team finished fourth out of all teams in the state at the 35th Annual Georgia Academic Decathlon State Competition and third in the large school division. The team also received an invitation to compete at the national level for the fourth consecutive year. Reagan Clay and Ruth Miles received individual awards at the state level. Russell Bennett and Sara Triplett serve as team coaches.
Academic Team CompetitionFirst place winners in the school district’s annual Academic Team Competition were:
Central Elementary School — Team members present to accept the award were Lucas Herman, Cam Turner, Brady Veal and London Williams. Coaches are Marie Anderson and Andrea Brown.
Bay Springs Middle School earned first place for the second consecutive year. Team members present to accept the award were Clay Brown and Luke Darden. Melissa Barclay is the team coach.
Mt. Zion High School earned first place for the second consecutive year. Team members present to accept the award were Nathan Cowart and Aaron Hanson. Heather Morse is the team coach.
2021 Young Georgia Author WinnersCarroll County Schools’ students recently competed in a system-wide Young Georgia Authors Writing competition for kindergarten through 12th grade. The competition celebrates the creative and academic efforts of students in any genre of writing.
The 2021 system and regional winners included: Kindergarten- Emily Adams (Bowdon), 1st Grade- Cate Williamson (Ithaca), 2nd Grade- Aurora Posey (Roopville), 3rd Grade- Brenna Evers (Central), 4th Grade- Elaine Rooks (Bowdon), 5th Grade- James Studdard (Roopville), 6th Grade- Grace Wheat (Central), 7th Grade- Kennedy Little (Villa Rica), 8th Grade- Anna Harmon (Temple), 9th Grade- Hannah Gibbs (Central), 10th Grade- Diane Espinoza (Villa Rica), 11th Grade- Olivia Tomlinson (Villa Rica), and 12th Grade- Hannah Gry (Central).
Adams, Williamson and Espinoza also won West Georgia RESA District honors.
2021 Kiwanis Art Competition WinnersCarroll County high school students won four out of five top awards at the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton’s annual Art and Music Showcase. Winners included: Sara King (Bowdon)- Best in Show for her acrylic titled, “Path to Acceptance”; Emanuel Ramos (Villa Rica)- second place for his graphic, colored pencil drawing titled, “Mourning Bloom”; Jacey Singleton (Temple) second place for her acrylic titled, “A Woman’s Face”; and Emma-Grace Weathers (Villa Rica) for her acrylic titled, “Sunflower.”
GACA Weightlifting State Championship WinnersTwo Carroll County High Schools won state titles in weightlifting. Coached by Rich Fendley, Bowdon High School won a Class A state championship for the first time in school history. Dusty Smith accepted the award on behalf of the team.
Coach Tim Barron’s Villa Rica High School team won the Class 5A state championship. Team members who accepted the award were Bryson Auby and Davajay Foster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.