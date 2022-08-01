New teachers and facilities and no more free lunches are among the notable changes in store for the Carroll County Schools System rings in the 2022-2023 school year that officially kicks off this Friday, August 5.

New teachers and several new and renovated facilities will greet an expected 15,000-plus students who will converge on the Carroll County School System at 12 elementary, six middle, and five high schools and the two College and Career Academies.

