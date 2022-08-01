New teachers and facilities and no more free lunches are among the notable changes in store for the Carroll County Schools System rings in the 2022-2023 school year that officially kicks off this Friday, August 5.
New teachers and several new and renovated facilities will greet an expected 15,000-plus students who will converge on the Carroll County School System at 12 elementary, six middle, and five high schools and the two College and Career Academies.
They will be greeted by 1,900 school employees, including 1,200 certified classroom teachers who will be spread throughout the county. Included in the teaching corps will be 45 first-year teachers who are embarking on their initial year as a public school educator, while 165 teachers are transferring from other schools.
Carroll County Schools held its largest-ever "Teacher Induction Program," July 25-26 that included over 200 newly certified teachers. Principals and assistant principals welcomed new employees each day in school colors.
Also, Superintendent Scott Cowart and assistant superintendents Christi Teal and Jessica Ainsworth led new teachers in the first day of workshops from Teaching and Learning, Human Resources, and Support Services. The second day, participants chose from a self-selection menu of workshop sessions, led by the Teaching and Learning Department, Teacher Leaders, and Administrators.
Students to be charged for meals this year
Through funding from the federal government during the last two years as the COVID virus wreaked havoc throughout the world, schools were able to offer breakfast and lunch at no charge to students because of support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that reimbursed schools for meals served to students.
However, the Carroll County Schools, as will be case with the majority of schools, will resume their normal meal service, and most students will once again be charged for meals.
It should be noted, however, that although all schools are experiencing substantially increased food and fuel costs, the Carroll County Schools System will not increase meal prices in an effort to help ease the transition of paying for meals during this time.
Prices include:
Breakfast
- Students $1.35
- Reduced Price $.30
- Adults $1.75
- Extra Milk- $.50
Lunch:
- Elementary- $2.35
- Middle- $2.50
- High- $2.75
- Reduced Price- $.40
- Adults- $3.75
- Extra Milk- $.50
Free and Reduced Meal Application
During the last two years of the COVID pandemic, schools have been able to offer breakfast and lunch at no charge to students because of the support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture which reimbursed schools for meals served to students, regardless of their income.
However, like all public school systems for the new school year, there will no free lunches unless the student has qualified under the parameters of the Free and Reduced Lunch Program. The "Free and Reduced Meal Application" that became available July 11 can be obtained by parents and students who believe they are eligible for the program via an online application.
To obtain an application online, use the following web address: https://www.myschoolsapps.com/applicatgions or by going to the parent portal on the Carroll County Schools website, choose "Food and Nutrition," and follow the listed instructions . Scroll down and click on the designated link to complete and submit the application.
For additional information about the Carroll County School Nutrition Program, contact Bridgett Cross, director of the program at bridgett.cross@carrollcountyschools.com/678-854-2313 or Janet Smith, free and reduced lunch specialist at janet.smith@carrollcountyschools.com/678-854-2353.
New and renovated facilities
Completely new facilities, as well as many renovated renovated buildings, will also greet students and teachers, on the following school campuses:
- Bowdon High School - Reconstructed front hall
- Villa Rica Elementary School - Addition of 18 classrooms
- Sand Hill Elementary - Addition of four classrooms
- Mount Middle - New gymnasium, weight room and band room
- Providence Elementary - Addition of six classrooms
- Sharp Creek Elementary- Renovations, including nw paint, HVAC, lights and flooring
Bus fleet gearing up
Fine-tuning the 210 busses in the county system's transportation department has been underway for several weeks. On average 122 busses run two morning routes and two afternoon routes that cover 8,670 miles every school day. An average of 6,582 student are transported in the morning, and 7,558 in the afternoon.
Last year, the Carroll County Schools purchased 37 buses, including 25 regular education, 8 special eduction and 4 activity vehicles.
For the opening of he 2022-2023 school term 26 new buses were ordered, 22 for regular education, 3 special education, and one special education bus with ramp.
"That will be a total of 63 new buses in just two years, thanks to the commitment of our local school board to modernize our fleet that will be safer and more dependable," noted Cowart.
Health and Safety Measures
Enhancing school safety and combatting COVID infections remain major priorities of the school system, according to school administrators on all levels. Carroll County Schools held its 10th annual Safety Summit on July 22. Representatives of each school's safety teams were present to discuss protocols and alternative plans should they be needed.
Under the heading of "Health and Safety Measures" under its "Return to School Plan," the following is noted"
- masks are optional for students and staff
- physical distancing will be encouraged when practical
- sharing of of supplies and electronic devices will be limited
- buses will be disinfected frequently
- high touch surfaces and common areas will also be disinfected frequently
- hand sanitizer will be available at all school campuses and on buses
- staff will monitor for signs and symptoms of illness
- good hygiene practices will be expected and reinforced daily
