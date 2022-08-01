Providence Elementary School kids enjoy school lunches

Kids at Providence Elementary School in the Carroll County School System are pictured enjoying lunch last school year prepared by members School Nutrition Program staff. Nearly 15,000 students and hundreds of teachers in the system's 12 elementary, six middle, and five high schools will be served meals each week, the majority at lunch, but some at breakfast, when the 2022-23 school term begins Friday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

New teachers and facilities, but no more free lunches are among the notable changes in store for the Carroll County Schools System when the 2022-23 school year officially rings in this Friday, Aug. 5.

New teachers and several new and renovated facilities will welcome an expected 15,000-plus students who will converge on the Carroll County School System at 12 elementary, six middle, and five high schools and the two College and Career Academies.

