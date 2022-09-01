Carroll County Schools Named to Top 10 of Metro Atlanta's Best Places to Work

Carroll County Schools has been named one of Metro Atlanta's Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year, ranking seventh. A group of employees from across the district posed with the award in the lobby of the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center on September 1. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta.

Carroll County Schools is the only school system in Georgia to receive the prestigious honor.

