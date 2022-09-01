For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta.
Carroll County Schools is the only school system in Georgia to receive the prestigious honor.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta.
Carroll County Schools is the only school system in Georgia to receive the prestigious honor.
The school district ranked seventh of 10 organizations on the list of best companies with more than 500 employees. An eclectic group of organizations, the honorees range from utility firm Atlanta Gas Light to the construction contractor Brasfield & Gorrie.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution publisher Cox Enterprises is also on the list, as well as Delta Community Credit Union.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous, randomized surveys at participating organizations. The surveys provide insight into which companies have the happiest, most engaged employees. Those organizations are named to the Chronicle’s annual “Best Places to Work” list.
Employees who were eligible to participate in the surveys worked full-time or part-time non-temporary at workplaces in metro Atlanta — including Barrow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale and Spalding counties.
The 2022 surveys for metro Atlanta were conducted this June.
“I really think it is a testament to our entire 24STRONG team that we have been recognized as one of metro Atlanta’s best places to work again this year,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“This is not about a single issue like pay or benefits. This is about culture, and our employees have built a great culture that makes other people want to be on our team," Cowart noted.
“We know every industry is feeling pressure in the current labor shortage,” Cowart said. “Having a healthy and positive environment for employees is one way we can stand out in a crowded market and help retain and recruit the kind of skilled and engaged employees we want on our team.”
Board Chairman Bryant Turner also expressed his pride and enthusiasm regarding the honor.
"I believe this shows that people love being employed here at Carroll County Schools and love to work for our leadership! This highlights what makes Carroll County Schools a premier system!" he said.
Quantum Workplace ranked the top 100 employers in four categories: the top 10 among extra-large employers (500 or more employees); the top 20 among large employers (100 to 499 employees); the top 20 among medium-sized employers (50 to 99 employees); and the top 50 among small employers (10 to 49 employees).
With approximately 2,000 employees, Carroll County Schools is one of the largest employers in west Georgia. Another leading local employer — Tanner Health System — also made the list at #10.
Winners were celebrated at an Aug. 31 reception at the Guardian Works events venue in Atlanta.
More on what it’s like to work at Carroll County Schools and all available openings can be found at carrollcountyschools.com/careers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.