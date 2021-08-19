Carroll County schools will be adding new COVID protections due to the increase of the virus in the county.
The school system announced that it would be "highly encouraging" students and staff to wear masks while indoors and on buses, respect physical distancing when practical, and limiting student transitions.
The precautions also include limiting large group gatherings indoors, limiting visitors on campus, and school officials said that all schools will continue to follow specific disinfecting protocols, follow good hygiene practices, and keep monitoring for symptoms of illness.
However, county officials said that extracurricular activities and athletics will still continue with the additional precautions.
According to county school officials, the precautions will go into effect immediately.
“While the number of COVID-19 cases on our school campuses remain low overall, our focus continues to be on taking proactive steps to help keep our students and staff safe and healthy,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County School System.
“With the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, we are implementing temporary changes to continue to help mitigate the spread of illness and provide safe, in-person learning environments for our students and staff.”
In addition to these enhanced safety protocols, Carroll County School System (CCSS) is also hosting an on-site vaccine clinic that is open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
According to public health officials, the COVID-19 vaccination is the number one preventive measure to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our community.
The on-site vaccinations will be located at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is free of charge. However, anyone who is interested in the vaccine must register at www.tanner.org/CarrollCountySchools.
“We are appreciative to our local health partners who are working diligently to educate our community and to provide the opportunity for free COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” said Christi Teal, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.
CCSS is also considering implementing a one-time supplement for each employee who has already received a COVID-19 vaccination, or becomes fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.
“Protecting our school community has been and will remain our top priority,” said Cowart. “We want to support the health and well-being of all of our staff members, while continuing to provide our students with academic stability in safe, in-person learning environments.
“We appreciate our Board of Education investing in the health and safety of our workforce, while doing everything possible to keep our students in school this year.”
