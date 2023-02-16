The importance of the wide variety of fine arts programs offered by the Carroll County Schools System to its 7,000-plus students on a daily basis was highlighted in a report presented to board members during the Board of Education's work session Tuesday night.
Neil Ruby, the long time, award-winning band director at Central High School for many years, is now using his experience and talents as the school system's fine arts coordinator, a new position created by the leadership of the county school system recently.
Ruby provided the board with a verbal and visual presentation that highlighted the variety of arts, music and drama activities offered in the Carroll County Schools.
Notably featured during his presentation was the district has hosted over 50 fine arts events at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center since June and another 50-plus fine arts events throughout the district and statewide; there is continued growth and improvement in all five phases of the fine arts programs that include music, band, chorus, drama and visual arts; there has been an addition of four full- time elementary music and four full-time elementary visual arts positions for this school year.
Ruby said there are plans for more hires next year.
"We are excited about the opportunity of adding four more full time and six full time next school year," he said.
With those added positions, according to Ruby, all 12 of our elementary schools would have full time music and art teachers which means that the 7000-plus elementary students in Carroll County will also receive music and art education.
Ruby also announced to the BOE that three students from Roopville Elementary School had been selected to participate in the State Elementary Honor Chorus in Athens.
A Central High School student won the "Best in Show" at the Kiwanis Art Showcase earlier this year and the Top-5 placements were all awarded to Carroll County High School students.
Regarding the band programs at Carroll County Schools, Ruby said that several class awards were earned by all five of the school system's marching bands, including two grand championships honors by the Central High School Lion Pride Band
"We have also experienced increased participation in District Honor Band auditions and acceptances," Ruby said, "and we had eight students who were name to the All-State Band."
Ruby commented that while working with Glenn Harding, the system's director of school support, have been able to upgrade several of the fine arts related facilities throughout the system, as well as adding more equipment.
"Our directors and students have been so appreciative of that support from our board and system administration," Ruby said.
CHORAL AND THEATRE GROUPS
Nine middle school and high school students were selected to Georgia Music Educators Association's (GMEA).
"Overall, we have seen an increase in students participating in All State Chorus and in auditions and are excited about the increased quality and opportunities for students to participate," he said
He added that there has also been increased participation n theater and drama performances for students in grades K-12.
Ruby announced that the Villa Rica High School Trombone Sextet and Central High School Advanced Women's Chorus both performed for attendees at the Georgia Music Educators Association Conference.
Also, 27 of 30 music educators in the school district attended the meeting.
In closing, Ruby said he was excited about an increased social media presence that includes features which spotlights Carroll County Schools fine arts teachers, students, and programs.
“We have a superintendent and school system with a well defined vision that includes the fine arts and the support of that vision by our Board of Education," Ruby said in his closing remarks.
Carroll County Superintendent Scott Cowart said that he is thankful for the Board of Education's continued investment in the school system's fine arts programs with the addition of a full time coordinator position.
"Mr. Ruby's experience and leadership have improved alignment and support for all of our fine arts programs across the district, and we are seeing the fruits of this investment through increased opportunities, awareness and participation at all grade levels," Cowart noted.
