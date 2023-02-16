The importance of the wide variety of fine arts programs offered by the Carroll County Schools System to its 7,000-plus students on a daily basis was highlighted in a report presented to board members during the Board of Education's work session Tuesday night.

Neil Ruby, the long time, award-winning band director at Central High School for many years, is now using his experience and talents  as the school system's fine arts coordinator, a new position created by the leadership of the county school system recently.

Trending Videos