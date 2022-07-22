To say that the annual "Safety Summit" sponsored by the Carroll County Schools this week was timely would be an understatement, considering the fact that 2021 was the most violent on record with 193 people killed in shootings that occurred on school campuses.
And that record, unfortunately, will probably be broken by Dec. 31 of this year since 145 fatalities were recorded at school shootings during the first six months of 2022.
With those sobering figures dotting the news media landscape throughout the nation, the Carroll County Schools leadership's idea of a countywide gathering of personnel who represent the myriad of agencies who have school safety and security as one of their major priorities was "an idea before its time" when the first meeting was held in 2013.
Friday, the "10th Annual Carroll County Schools Safety Summit" held at City Station in Carrollton brought together nearly 200 people that included members of school safety teams, county government leaders, first responders and a variety of other professionals to discuss action plans, procedures, and a variety of other topics.
Superintendent Scott Cowart said that school safety and security have never been more important.
Carroll County School System is a leader in safety and was the first school system in Georgia to implement an annual Safety Summit.
“We greatly appreciate the support of our local emergency management, law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel and Tanner Health System,” Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Support Services Terry Jones said.
“Safety and security is a team effort that takes all resources working together. The Safety Summit provides us with a great opportunity to align our efforts through communication and collaboration to keep the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority," Jones added.
While Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan stressed the importance of people who play major roles in school safety and security to come together to plan, communicate and practice, Sheriff Terry Langley also stressed the importance that his agency places on these standards.
"The last two to three years have been tough in our country, but to my department and me, nothing is more important than keeping our kids safe," Sheriff Langley told the attendees, "and we will diligently keep our schools safe."
Another speaker at Safety Summit, Gary Thomas, who serves as director of emergency management, safety and security for Tanner Health System, told the group about the "10-5 Rule" at Tanner.
"We train our people to eyeball an unfamiliar person within 10-feet and when we are within 5-feet of the person to address and talk to them," he explained.
"Security comes down to evaluate, add up, and, if necessary, respond," Thomas said.
Major Craig Dodson of the Carroll County Sherif's Department used his time time during the safety summit to emphasize the importance of having doors closed and locked. He cited the importance of this mandate when he spoke of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 when 19 students and two teachers were killed and 17 others wounded when an 18-year old entered the school through an unlocked door and went on a killing rampage.
"And I guarantee you that if we ever get such a call, the cavalry will be coming, and we won't wait to get a key. We'll drive a car through a door if we have to," Dodson said in reference to another issue that arose from the Uvalde shooting.
Carrollton attorney Cynthia Dailey served as moderator of the meeting.
