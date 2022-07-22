Carroll County Schools Safety Summit attracts big crowd

Major Craig Dodson of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office (standing) talks with a portion of the nearly 200 representatives of Central High School who attended Friday's annual "Carroll County Schools District Safety Summit" held at City Station in Carrollton. Carroll County Deputy Fire Chief Bill Lambert (white shirt) is pictured in the group of people from Central High School.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

To say that the annual "Safety Summit" sponsored by the Carroll County Schools this week was timely would be an understatement, considering the fact that 2021 was the most violent on record with 193 people killed in shootings that occurred on school campuses.

And that record, unfortunately, will probably be broken by Dec. 31 of this year since 145 fatalities were recorded at school shootings during the first six months of 2022.

