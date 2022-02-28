SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carroll County School System recently announced new administrative assignments for seven of its leaders. The new leadership roles were approved by the Carroll County Board of Education at its February 24 meeting and will be effective on June 1, 2022.
“These are proven leaders in our district, and we are pleased that they will be serving in new roles for next year,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “We look forward to the impact they will make to support our vision as a premier school district and positively change lives every day.”
Serving in new administrative roles with the Carroll County Schools include:
LaTeisha Drummond- named as coordinator of the North College and Career Academy, upon the retirement of Tracey Barrow. Drummond is a native of Carroll County and joined the 24STRONG Team in 2013. During her tenure, she has gained a broad range of experience in the classroom and as an administrator at Temple High School.
An alumna of both West Georgia Technical College and the University of West Georgia, Drummond has an associate degree in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in business education, a master’s of education in instructional technology, and a Tier I certification in educational leadership.
Additionally, she completed the “Aspiring Leaders” program through the district’s partnership with the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI).
Glen Harding- Director of Student Support Glen Harding has been promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Support Services. Harding has served in leadership roles at both the school and district level for the past 22 years. In addition to overseeing all extracurricular programs, Harding will provide oversight for student support services, including registration, waivers and attendance. He will also work closely with school social workers and nurses regarding student and employee wellness. Harding earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia, a master’s degree in leadership from Jacksonville State University, and a specialist in leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
Neil Ruby- A 30-year veteran educator, Ruby has been named Fine Arts Coordinator for the district. He has led the award-winning band programs at Central High School for the past 24 years and has served as the Fine Arts Chairman at CHS and the liaison for fine arts program directors district-wide for the last eight years. During Ruby’s tenure, CHS students have won a record 53 Grand Championships and earned superior ratings at every Georgia Music Educators event for 24 consecutive years. In his new role, he will be leading the district’s fine arts initiatives to ensure students of all ages have the opportunity to participate in a variety of premier fine arts programs.
Jared Griffis- Currently the principal of Central High School, Griffis will transition to an administrator on assignment position in human resources at the district office. With nearly two decades of leadership, coaching, and teaching experience, he has served as principal of Central High School since 2014. During his tenure, CHS received numerous awards and recognitions, including district and national STEM Certification. Griffis earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary science education at the University of Georgia, his master’s degree in secondary science from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and a specialist in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
Kelly Edwards- Named as the new principal of Central High School, Edwards began his career with the Carroll County School System in 2003 and has served in leadership roles at the elementary, middle, and high school levels in the Villa Rica and Central Clusters. Along with his leadership experience, he holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia, as well as a master’s and specialist degree in educational leadership. He is a native of Carroll County and a graduate of Central High School.
Also during its February, the Board approved the promotion of two Villa Rica High School teachers to administrative positions. Jason Robinson and Maegan Day will serve as assistant principals for Temple High School beginning in the fall of 2022.
