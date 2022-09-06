A Carroll County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.
On Sept. 6, a Carroll County school bus was traveling west on Glenloch Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the school bus driver passed a driveway at which he was supposed to stop and began backing east in the westbound lane.
A Honda Accord was traveling west on Glenloch Road and stopped behind the school bus. The school bus struck the front of the Honda Accord with its rear as it was backing, per GSP. Both the bus and the Honda sustained minor damages.
The school bus was loaded with 26 children. There were no injuries reported in the crash.
