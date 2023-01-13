The Carroll County area experienced an upset during Thursday night’s severe thunderstorm with some residents enduring power outages and storm damage.
According to Carroll County EMA Director Tim Padgett, Carroll County had two severe thunderstorm warnings issued during a tornado watch.
“We were very blessed,” Padgett said.
Areas that were in the county limits suffered the most damage. There were no county injuries or fatalities. As a result of the storm, Padgett’s department received approximately 30 calls of trees and power lines down throughout the county. Two homes had damages from trees falling on them and two commercial buildings with damages caused by trees falling on them as well, per Padgett.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Department reported on social media that it received reports of damage, trees down, and power outages throughout the county.
"Fairfield Plantation got hit pretty hard and the POA building at the front gate took the brunt of the damage," the post read. "We are grateful the lady working at her desk was ok when the limb came crashing through. Huge shoutout to Fairfield Plantation Fire Rescue for their quick action to access the damage and make sure everyone was ok.
According to Carroll EMC System Engineering Supervisor Jarrod Kilgore, the storm front began moving over Carroll EMC’s service territory around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. By 3 p.m. the power company had nearly 1,000 members experiencing outages across the system. The outages peaked at 3,750 around 4 p.m., and crews spent the entire evening removing trees from the power lines and putting downed lines back up, per Kilgore.
“It appears that this was all a result of straight line winds,” Padgett said.
According to Carrollton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Browning, the areas within Carrollton’s city limits did not experience significant damage other than a few down power lines and power outages. There were no injuries reported that Browning was aware of.
According to Kilgore, Carroll EMC crews had restored most of the outages by midnight and had the system back to normal.
“We were very fortunate to be impacted less than electric cooperatives to our south and southeast,” Kilgore said.
Carroll EMC was able to react quickly due to the preparedness steps the power company takes in the event of a storm.
“We monitor weather forecasts and receive alerts for systems like this, so we could see this one coming and had been anticipating it for a couple of days. Our control center was ready to receive and dispatch outages, and our crews were standing by to restore power when the front began to move through,” Kilgore said.
