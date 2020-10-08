Carroll County has been financially stable during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing in more tax revenue than anticipated during the first two months of the 2021 fiscal year.
The latest financial statement of revenues and expenditures for July and August, which was obtained from county officials by the Times-Georgian, show that the county is ahead on tax revenue compared to the same time in 2019.
The county has collected $5.4 million in revenue from a variety of sources including taxes, licenses, fines, service charges and interest compared to the $5 million in August 2019. This is against the $55.5 million budget the BOC approved in June.
County commissioners have also spent 15.2% of the budget, which is slightly below the financial plan that was spent in August 2019. Overall, 9.86% of the revenue budget has been realized, according to the August financial statement.
More than $1.1 million in cash is in the bank as CARES Act funds, which can be used to cover costs during the coronavirus pandemic, such as providing hazard pay for employees, or purchasing personal protective equipment or cleaning supplies.
“The coronavirus has affected the county in many ways that impact us financially,” Comptroller Alecia Searcy said. “Our public safety has had to work overtime and varying shifts to deal with additional workload and limiting exposure. The CARES Act funding helped to offset that cost.”
She added that other departments, such as the elections and parks and recreation offices, have made changes in response to the coronavirus.
For example, she said elections staff have had additional expenses associated with social distancing, personal protective equipment and cleaning at voting precincts. The parks and recreation department had been closed during Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order, which lasted from April 2 to April 30, and Searcy said no revenue was coming in during that time.
“All of the departments were asked only to buy essential supplies to reduce expenses and our employees have done a great job keeping costs down and meeting the needs of the community during this pandemic,” she said. “The county is financially stable through this challenging time.”
The county has also collected about a half a million more in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue than in August 2019. This time last year, LOST revenue was $3.6 million compared to the $4.1 million as of Aug. 31. Local option sales taxes are levied on the sale of goods and services within Carroll County.
Property tax revenue makes up approximately 80% of the county’s FY 2021 budget, with $45.3 million budgeted this year.
This year, the county also has $7.8 million in SPLOST 2015 funds, with $6.6 million of that allocated to capital projects across Carroll. The Local Maintenance Improvement Grant fund also has $2.7 million.
County voters will go to the polls on March 16 to determine whether officials can continue to collect the one-cent SPLOST sales tax for the next six years. This tax revenue is used for a variety of projects, from improving roads and bridges to maintaining buildings such as the Carroll County Ag Center, which just received upgrades for the first time in 33 years.
The financial situation in Carroll County mirrors the state overall when it comes to tax collections between July and September.
The Georgia Department of Revenue collected $2.16 billion in taxes last month, a decrease of $81.3 million — or 3.6% from September 2019, according to the Capitol Beat news service.
However, the state brought in nearly $6.2 billion in tax revenue from July-September, the first quarter of fiscal 2021. That is a 6.3% increase, or $365 million, up from the first quarter of the last fiscal year, which is better than state legislators had anticipated at the height of pandemic.
While income tax collections rose 4% in September compared to the same month in 2019, individual income taxes jumped 11.2%, resulting from a combination of an increase in payments and a decrease in refunds.
