Carroll County recently announced that they did not receive the award for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant this year.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.
The grant was applied for by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners to fully staff the Tyus Carrollton Road and Jones Mill Road Fire stations that were constructed under the previous Board of Commissioners to reduce insurance premiums on residents in those areas.
The SAFER Grant was also applied for along with many other jurisdictions in the state of Georgia and was only awarded to two of those jurisdictions.
Options for funding the stations will be discussed at the Dec. 30 work session with the Board of Commissioners, Fire Chief, and Finance Director.
According to county officials, the board met the needs of their constituents to their premiums lowered by providing a lower insurance service office (ISO) rating.
Additionally, Chairman Michelle Morgan is working collaboratively with the newly appointed Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell along with Finance Director, Alecia Searcy, to propose ideas to staff the stations even in light of not receiving the grant.
“Although I am disappointed Carroll County did not receive the SAFER Grant, I am very pleased that staff was preparing for the possibility we may not be awarded the grant, as they have been working to provide possible solutions to move forward without receiving the grant funding,” said Morgan.
“I understand staffing these stations is very important to the community as well as their District Commissioners, especially those districts will benefit the most, and I look forward to presenting ideas and receiving the commissioners input on plans moving forward with funding these positions.”
