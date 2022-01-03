Carroll County was one of 128 counties in Georgia to receive a share of the 2022 child passenger safety mini-grant.
The mini-grant, funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), is used to purchase car seats in more than 125 counties statewide to help reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children on Georgia roads.
Other counties to receive the grant are as follows: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Banks, Barrow, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Catoosa, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Cherokee, Clarke, Clay, Cobb, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dawson, Decatur, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Greene, Habersham, Hall, Harris, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Madison, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Meriwether, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Peach, Pickens, Pierce, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Quitman, Rabun, Randolph, Richmond, Rockdale, Schley, Screven, Spalding, Stephens, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Turner, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walton, Ware, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkinson, Worth
Since 2007, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant program, and education on how to properly use them, have prevented serious injury and saved the lives of more than 425 children involved in crashes.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71% among infants, and by 54% among children ages one to four years in passenger cars.
Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly placing children at unnecessary risk.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect young Georgians on the road,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.PH., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“Buckling up every trip, every time, saves lives and reduces injuries.”
Throughout Georgia, the Department of Public Health and county health departments work with community partners to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats.
They also offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible f amilies.
“It’s our responsibility to keep our children safe,” said Matt Jones, Traffic Unit Corporal. “The car seat mini-grant is a great opportunity to help our community and protect our children from serious injuries or death in motor vehicle crashes.
