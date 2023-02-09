The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of a new $201,318 multipurpose excavator that will go to the Public Works Department.
The county's public works department presented eight bids to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday evening in hopes to replace their excavator that had previously caught on fire. The eight bids ranged from the JCB 220X excavator from Wes Pro at $185,947 to the CASE CS260E from Borders Equipment at $290,274.
Danny Yates, the Public Works Maintenance Coordinator, recommended the purchase of the second-least expensive excavator which is the Sany Sy265C from Central Atlanta Tractor for a price of $201,318.
Commissioner Clint Chance voiced his approval of this recommendation saying, “I felt good about it knowing it’s one of the lower prices, but I feel really good about it knowing that it has pretty much the best warranty out there by far.”
The standard warranty is for five years or 5,000 hours.
The excavator replaces one lost in a fire.
“I would like to fully disclose that this equipment was not being operated by public works staff and that this piece of equipment had not had overheating problems prior to this.” Commissioner Ernie Reynolds said as he wanted to put the public and his fellow commissioners at ease regarding the amount of money being thrown at the equipment. “It was being operated at a location that’s the landfill or solid waste. In a location where they had been told not to operate.”
The cause of the fire was never determined for the previous excavator according to a statement from Ashley Hulsey, the Carroll County Communications Director. “The vehicle had been running hot and Solid Waste employees reported that to the shop at Public Works,” Hulsey said. “The service foreman at Public Works approved running the excavator in spite of this as long as the fluids were at full level, which they were.”
The previous excavator was 20 years old and a potential spark or loose wire in combination with the heat or combustible fluid could have been the key to causing the fire.
During the meeting, the Board of Commissioners also recognized the retirement of Charles Pope, the former Director of Public Works. Chairman Michelle Morgan proclaimed Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as Charles Pope Day in Carroll County.
