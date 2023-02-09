The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of a new $201,318 multipurpose excavator that will go to the Public Works Department.

The county's public works department presented eight bids to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday evening in hopes to replace their excavator that had previously caught on fire. The eight bids ranged from the JCB 220X excavator from Wes Pro at $185,947 to the CASE CS260E from Borders Equipment at $290,274.

