Carroll County native leads nation in 400m

Mount Zion graduate and US Army Veteran Corrssia Perry currently leads NCAA D-II in the women's outdoor 400-meter dash.

 Photo Credit Jason Harris

Canyon, TX. — Mount Zion graduate and Carrollton native Corrssia Perry had a record-setting day running for West Texas A&M at the Jo Meaker Classic this week, running a time of 52.70 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

Her time is the currently the record in all of Division-II outdoor competition this year. Perry's time also broke the West Texas A&M facility's fastest time as well as being the second-fastest time in all of West Texas A&M history.

