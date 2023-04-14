Carroll County native leads nation in 400m

Canyon, TX. — Mount Zion graduate and Carrollton native Corrssia Perry had a record-setting day running for West Texas A&M at the Jo Meaker Classic this week, running a time of 52.70 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
Her time is the currently the record in all of Division-II outdoor competition this year. Perry's time also broke the West Texas A&M facility's fastest time as well as being the second-fastest time in all of West Texas A&M history.
Because of her outstanding performance Perry was recognized as an Athlete of the Week for the Lone Star Conference.
Perry graduated from Mt. Zion in 2014 and played both basketball and softball for the Eagles on top of running track.
She spent six years in the United States Army, where she was deployed in Afghanistan for six months, before she returned to her track career at Sterling College in Kansas, from which she graduated last Fall.
Now a graduate student at West Texas A&M, Perry will still have one year of eligibility left after this record-breaking season.
Perry's next home meet, in Canyon, Tx., is scheduled for April 22 for the Buffalo Invitational.
The NCAA Division-II outdoor championships are scheduled for May 25-27 in Colorado State's CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl.
