The Carroll County NAACP issued a press release on their Facebook page Friday afternoon regarding the proposed changes for the Villa Rica Police Department following investigations conducted by former LaGrange Police Department’s Chief Lou Dekmar.

The investigation, which found no evidence of biased policing within the Villa Rica Police Department, was ordered by the Villa Rica Mayor, Gil McDougal. McDougal made the order for an investigation after the department received heavy criticism for using a photo-realistic target during a civilian firearms training exercise.