The Carroll County NAACP issued a press release on their Facebook page Friday afternoon regarding the proposed changes for the Villa Rica Police Department following investigations conducted by former LaGrange Police Department’s Chief Lou Dekmar.
The investigation, which found no evidence of biased policing within the Villa Rica Police Department, was ordered by the Villa Rica Mayor, Gil McDougal. McDougal made the order for an investigation after the department received heavy criticism for using a photo-realistic target during a civilian firearms training exercise.
In the statement from by Carroll County NAACP President, Dominique Conteh, there were three recommendations that were submitted by the investigator that she said the organization agreed with includng, “Using only silhouettes for Civilian Arms Training Classes. Implicit Bias Training with Annual Written Test. (Villa Rica) Police Department continues offering and promoting educational programs and events within the community.”
The Carroll County NAACP also raised four issues that they wanted to highlight within their release.
The first issues raised was that, “There wasn’t an agreed upon follow-up meeting with Carroll County NAACP, concerning the outcome of the investigation with city leaders.”
The two parties had initially met on June 29, 2023, which was described as “a good first step in many steps to come,” by Conteh.
Also Conteh stated, “The investigator spoke of ‘lack of awareness and judgment’ the officer’s present at the range, ‘who didn’t recognize the potential implication of using targets depicting only a black male armed with a revolver.’ ”
The penultimate issue listed within the release stated, “Over the last five years, which equates to 36,607 traffic stops and only four formal complaints were made to the police department.”
Conteh’s statement added that the Carroll County NAACP will look to educate citizens on how to complete the process of submitting a formal complaint to the VRPD
Finally, Conteh mentioned, “The Police Department needs to build relationships with local civil rights organizations and community activists. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with the City of Villa Rica and the Villa Rica Police Department to ensure open and honest communication with the citizens of Villa Rica.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.