The Carroll County NAACP has released a statement regarding the criticism that the Villa Rica Police Department has received due to the targets that were used during the VRPD Firearm Safety Training class on Saturday and the subsequent Facebook post.
The statement is signed by the Carroll County NAACP President Dominique Conteh and begins by discussing the initial post by VRPD of the class.
“The posts showed that every target used was a picture of a black man. This ‘target’ is extremely offensive to many Villa Rica and Carroll County residents,” Conteh said. “These types of targets have been used by other police departments within the United States and have been deemed racially inappropriate and unacceptable.”
The target that caused the outrage from the community was designed to look like an adult black male holding a handgun.
Conteh continued by discussing the apology statement that was issued by VRPD on facebook.
“The ‘apology’ statement from your department via Facebook displays a lack of sincerity, sensitivity toward minority residents and makes it abundantly clear that your department lacks the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training that all local officials should strive to participate in," she stated. "We believe the DEI training would’ve given more insight as to the reasoning as to why those targets are unacceptable and deemed racist”
As said in their Facebook live Wednesday afternoon, “We [the Carroll County NAACP] are requesting an immediate meeting this week with Chief Mansour, Mayor Gil McDougal, City Manager Tom Barber, and City Council Woman Mrs. Shirley Marchman.”
After VRPD shared photos and videos from the class, members of the community expressed outrage on social media by the decision of the target that was used
In a statement issued by the Villa Rica Police Department on Facebook, Chief Michael Mansour said, “The Villa Rica Police Department strives to be conscious of how our relationship with our community members has a direct impact on our effectiveness within the community we serve.”
The targets, which were sold to Villa Rica by Law Enforcement Targets, Inc., are listed on the company’s website as “IALEFI,” which signifies the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors. According to the description, the training targets are designed specifically for IALEFI. The Times-Georgian reached out to the manufacturer but was unable to obtain a response from the company.
“The targets utilized in our recent firearms class depict realistic human images and were part of a package, which included target images of people from various ethnic groups,” Mansour said. “It was never our intention to be insensitive, inflammatory, or offensive to anyone.”
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal also commented on the issue.
“I’d like to speak to you about the offensive post on the Villa Rica Police Department Facebook page that so many have commented on,” McDougal stated. “I am personally embarrassed by it, and as soon as it was brought to my attention last night, I and other city staff began to address this situation.”
McDougal promised an investigation.
“This administration will be asking our human resources director and the city attorney to select an outside organization to review how this entire incident came about, not just the post itself,” he said.
