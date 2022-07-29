The Carroll County Board of Commissioners announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 6.52 percent over the rollback millage rate.
Each year the board of tax accessors is required to review the assessed value for the property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have been produced had no reassessments occurred.
The future expenditures tentatively approved or being considered by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, therefore, before the Carroll County Board of Commissioners may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse, 323 Newnan Street, 3rd Floor, Commission Chambers, Superior Court Room, Carrollton, GA 30117 on August 8, 2022, at 10:00 am, August 8, 2022 at 6:00 pm, and August 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
