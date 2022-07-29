The Carroll County Board of Commissioners announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 6.52 percent over the rollback millage rate.

Each year the board of tax accessors is required to review the assessed value for the property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

