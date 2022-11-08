WAITING FOR RESULTS

District 71 State Rep. J Collins (far right) is shown looking over early election returns Tuesday night at the Carroll County Elections Center in Carrollton. Pictured with Collins (from left) are Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, Holly Collins and daughter JJ Collins.

 PHOTO BY KENNAE HUNTER /TIMES-GEORGIAN.COM

With the state of Georgia’s election results still counting at press time, Carroll County voters let their voices be heard, many marking their ballots in red.

Based on the Carroll County election summary report of the general election, there were 23,440 registered voters of 83,253 turned out to either participate in advanced voting or absentee by mail. There were 20,320 voters that cast ballots on election day. There were 43,791 registered Carroll County voters that cast a ballot in this election calling for 52.60% 83,253 registered voters turning out for the general election. Of all of these voters, the majority of them voted for Republicans.

