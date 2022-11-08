With the state of Georgia’s election results still counting at press time, Carroll County voters let their voices be heard, many marking their ballots in red.
Based on the Carroll County election summary report of the general election, there were 23,440 registered voters of 83,253 turned out to either participate in advanced voting or absentee by mail. There were 20,320 voters that cast ballots on election day. There were 43,791 registered Carroll County voters that cast a ballot in this election calling for 52.60% 83,253 registered voters turning out for the general election. Of all of these voters, the majority of them voted for Republicans.
Republican candidate Herschel Walker received 29,831 total votes, which is 68.12% of votes in Carroll County and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock received 12,576 total votes, (28.72%) of votes, for Senate. In the race for governor, Republican candidate and incumbent Brian Kemp received 15,932 (73.28%) of the vote in Carroll County, and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams received 7,315, (25,69%) of the vote, from early and absentee voters in Carroll County.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic candidate Charlie Bailey received 11,499 total votes in the county and Republican candidate Burt Jones received 30,852.
Secretary of State incumbent and Republican candidate Brad Raffensperger received 30,956 votes and Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen received 10,809 total votes.
Incumbent and Republican candidate for Attorney General Chris Carr received 31,154 votes and Democratic candidate Jennifer Jordan received 11,615 votes. U.S. House District 3 incumbent and Republican candidate Drew Ferguson received 32,037 votes and Democratic candidate Val Almonord received 11,212 votes. State House District 18 incumbent Republican Tyler Paul Smith received 6,623 total votes and Democratic candidate Pat Rhudy received 1,198 votes.
State House District 71 incumbent Republican J. Collins received 15,289 early and absentee votes and Democratic candidate Afoma Eguh Okafor received 6,173 votes.
Only the city of Carrollton registered voters had a redevelopment powers question on their ballot. Of the 15,021 registered voters in the qualified area, 7,390 of them turned out to vote for the question. There were 6,931 of those voters who answered the question. There were 4,781 voters in favor of redevelopment powers and 2,150 voters that were against it.
