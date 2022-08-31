A Carroll County man is a part of 25 defendants who are members of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang (GFG) that pleaded guilty to multiple charges including racketeer influenced and corrupt organization act (RICO) conspiracy.
Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang have pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including racketeer influenced and corrupt organization act conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, attempted murder, maiming, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.
“On the street and from behind bars, Ghostface Gangsters have trafficked drugs and orchestrated and perpetrated horrific acts of violence,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “Thanks to the tireless and coordinated efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, 25 gang members and associates charged in this case have pleaded guilty, including three of the men who created this dangerous criminal organization.”
Between Feb. 19, 2019 and April 26, 2021, Cody Ryan Todd, 32, of Carroll County, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy. Hailey Sizemore, 32, of Douglas County, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and xanax.
According to Buchanan, GFG, a whites-only gang, was originally organized in or about 2000 in a Georgia county jail. Within GFG, the seven founding members are known as “pillars.” All GFG members trace their gang “bloodline” directly back to one of the pillars. GFG members and associates engaged in drug distribution and acts of violence involving murder, kidnapping, assault, and witness intimidation. GFG operated both within and outside the Georgia prison system.
According to the press release, this case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cobb County Police Department, along with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections. Local agencies that assisted in this investigation are Carrollton Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department, as well as multiple others.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Theodore S. Hertzberg and Erin N. Spritzer of the Northern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Kristen S. Taylor of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime and Gang section are prosecuting the case, which was investigated and initiated by former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine M. Hoffer and Jolee Porter, per the release.
“The Cobb County Police Department is proud of the work of our investigators and civilian staff who work hand in hand with other local, state, and federal agencies in these types of cases. The perseverance and diligence required of such interagency cooperation is what is necessary to ensure such violent criminals are charged and prosecuted accordingly. We remain dedicated to protecting our citizens and bringing to justice those who would seek to do them harm. In this particular case, Cobb County Police investigators worked long hours and gathered an inordinate amount of evidence to help secure this indictment. We are especially proud of the sincere dedication of all involved. And we vow to continue to work in such a fashion on future cases as well,” Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.
According to the press release, this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
