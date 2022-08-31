A Carroll County man is a part of 25 defendants who are members of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang (GFG) that pleaded guilty to multiple charges including racketeer influenced and corrupt organization act (RICO) conspiracy.

Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang have pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including racketeer influenced and corrupt organization act conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, attempted murder, maiming, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

