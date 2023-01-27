A Carroll County man has been convicted for felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Sherrod Montgomery, 42, was found guilty Jan. 13 for the murder of Ricky Buchanan Cox, 63, at a Bowdon residence. Investigators said that Cox died of what was a blunt force trauma to the head and torso that resulted in his lungs and heart being lacerated.
Witnesses told police that on May 20, 2021, Montgomery became frustrated during a card game and got into a verbal altercation with the victim. Things then became physical and Montgomery then struck Cox with a closed fist knocking him into the floor before repeatedly kicking and stomping on the defenseless victim. Montgomery swiftly fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement and EMS.
Cox was taken by EMS to Tanner Medical Center where he later died that same night due to the injuries caused by Montgomery. The next morning, Montgomery was taken into custody by local law enforcement.
Montgomery went to trial on Jan. 9 for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. On Jan. 13 the jury found Sherrod Montgomery guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.
He was not found guilty of the initial malice murder charge. Malice murder is defined by Georgia law as “no considerable provocation appears and where all circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart.”
Montgomery will receive his sentencing from Superior Court Judge Dusty Hightower on Feb. 13.
