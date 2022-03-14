A Carrollton man was convicted by a Carroll County jury of Aggravated Child Molestation and Incest at the end of a four-day trial that concluded March 3.
Stenson Blake Gable, 23, of Carrollton, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison on both charges.
The evidence presented at trial revealed that on Aug. 20, 2020, Gable, then 21, was contacted by Carrollton Police Department officers at Walmart on Highway 27 regarding a report that he was at the store “checking out” young girls.
Officers spoke with Gable, and took his cell phone to determine whether he had taken or was in possession of any inappropriate pictures. Gable had recently been kicked out of the home he shared with his parents and two minor half-siblings, a brother and a sister, after he told his mother that he had fallen in love with his 16-year-old sister.
On Aug. 21, 2020 Gable was taken to the police department by his parents to retrieve his cell phone, but officers were in the process of copying all data off of his phone so that investigators could see whether there was any child pornography on it.
During an interview with Investigator Kelly Bennett of the Carrollton Police Department, Gable admitted to having fallen in love with his sister and to having touched her breasts while they lived in Kentucky.
Bennett then learned that his 15-year-old brother had recently told their parents that Gable had coerced him into allowing Gable to perform oral sex on him by threatening to hurt or molest their sister if he didn’t let him do it.
Oral sex involving a minor under the age of 16 constitutes the crime of aggravated child molestation. The fact that Gable performed oral sex on his half brother constituted the second crime of incest.
Investigator Cory Millsap, of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, was called in to take over the investigation due to the location of the crime being in the Sheriff’s jurisdiction. During the course of the interview, Gable admitted to performing oral sex on his brother. At trial, the State called other family members whom Gable had abused while they all lived together in Kentucky.
Superior Court Judge Bill Hamrick scheduled sentencing for April 14.
For aggravated child molestation, Gable faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years without the possibility of parole and maximum possible sentence of Life. For Incest, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 50 years.
District Attorney Cranford commended the work of the Carrollton Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, and ADAs Teague and McDonald in "working together to bring this child abuser to justice," as stated in a press release on Monday.
"The DA hopes that those who have already been victimized by this defendant receive some solace in knowing that he will never abuse them again," the statement read, "and that this defendant will not possibly be free to abuse any other children for decades at minimum."
