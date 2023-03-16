A Carroll County man was arrested earlier this month in Haralson County.
According to a report on March 6, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Windom Road in reference to an Entering Auto report.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 7:35 pm
A Carroll County man was arrested earlier this month in Haralson County.
According to a report on March 6, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Windom Road in reference to an Entering Auto report.
Authorities say the victim, an elderly male, reported that he had hired Robert Martin to do work at his home and accused Martin of entering a vehicle on the property and stealing a bag with at least $500 cash and other items.
The Haralson County Criminal Investigative Division began working the case and through the investigation were able to charge Robert Dean Martin a 33-year-old homeless man out of Carroll County with Entering Auto and Exploitation of Elder Person, both felonies. Robert Martin was arrested on March 15 by the Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit.
Martin is still in the Haralson County jail and has been denied bond.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.