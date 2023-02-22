The Carrollton Police Department has arrested a Carroll County man involved in a car theft from July 6, 2022.
According to the report, Office Morgan Moreau was dispatched to the Super 8 Motel on South Park Street in the evening of July 6. Moreau was able to work with the Super 8 Motel staff to review the camera footage and gather information on the suspect. The investigation found that 19 year old Clayton Arnold of Carroll County had stolen the vehicle.The vehicle that Arnold had stolen was a 1998 White Dodge Dakota which Moreau entered as stolen in NCIC and GCIC.
