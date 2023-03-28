The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Lafollette, 35, on Monday, for a long list of misdemeanor offenses after leading deputies on a chase.
Those charges include fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, racing, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, and operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights.
On Monday, around 10:40 p.m. Deputy J. Bullock of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic speed detection on Highway 78 near Temple. Bullock was parked on the west bound shoulder of Highway 78 and observed two vehicles approaching from his rear at a high rate of speed. Bullock estimated the speeds to be at 80 miles per hour and after activating his rear antenna discovered that the vehicles were traveling at 83 mph.
Bullock observed that as both vehicles approached on the inside and outside lane they both accelerated to a higher speed as they approached. Bullock noted that the inside vehicle was a motorcycle.
As the vehicles passed Bullock it was obvious that they were racing, leading to Bullock activating his emergency equipment and pulling out behind the vehicles that were at speeds over 100 miles per hour. As Bullock pursued the vehicles he observed the car pull to the right shoulder and stop as the motorcycle continued to accelerate past the car continuing westbound on Highway 78 passing Bar J Road.
Bullock continued to follow the motorcycle for nearly a mile before the driver, Lafollette slowed down and made a right turn into a private drive off Highway 78. Lafollette came to a stop and was taken into custody by Bullock. When asked why he took off, Lafollette said that he was "sorry."
Bullock stated in his report that he ran the license of Lafollette which came back suspended on March 16, 2020, and October 16, 2020, a suspension that Lafollette said was likely due to child support.
The motorcycle registration also showed that there was no insurance and Lafollette said he had bought the motorcycle three days ago and had not gotten the tag yet.
Bullock said he noticed blue lights shining under the gas tank area and across the engine and told Lafollette it is illegal to have those lights on while operating on the roadway.
Bullock had the motorcycle towed for not having insurance by RST and stored at their lot. Lafollet was transported to the Carroll County Jail.
