As expected Carroll County voted heavily in favor of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the Senate runoff on Tuesday against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
The 28 precincts in Carroll County were tallied by around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Of the 39,541 total votes cast in Carroll County, Walker was chosen on 27,556. Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock garnered 11,985 votes.
In Haralson County, 9,051 voters cast in favor of Walker while 1,372 voted for Warnock.
Voter turnout was at 47% of Carroll County’s registered voters. A total of 20,360 voted on election day while 17,524 participated in advanced voting and 1,406 cast absentee ballots by mail according to the Carroll County Elections office.
Across the state’s 2,722 precincts a total of almost 1.9 million votes from citizens who early-voted in person or via mail-in ballot were counted.
In the General Election held on Nov. 8, Warnock garnered 1,946,117 (49.44%) votes to Walker’s 1,908,442 (48.49%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received 81,365 votes to account for the remaining 2.7%. A runoff election must be held if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
