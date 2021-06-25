If you're ready to break free of your pandemic confinement, there's lots of things to do this weekend in Carroll County.
Those who are passionate about music have lots of choices Saturday.
Starting at 3 p.m., the Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace and Gospel Festival gets underway at The Mill amphitheater in Villa Rica. This free event honors one of America's greatest composers of blues, jazz and gospel songs. There will be lots of music, food and other vendors on site, and fireworks after dark.
Meanwhile, Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience will be bringing what they call the most authentic reproduction of Prince and The Revolution to Carrollton, free of charge. The performance will take place at the AMP on 119 Bradley St, from 8-10 p.m.
Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company will also have live music performances by Drew Ashworth starting at 6 p.m., located at 940 Columbia Drive.
Ashworth is an American Blues musician best-known for his soulful vocals and smooth guitar. There will also be food on-site by Big Mike Tacos and Southern Local Nuts.
Another live performance will be at the Mill Town Music Hall, 1031 Alabama Ave., by Billy Dean and the Steel Horses.
Dean first gained national attention after appearing on “Star Search” and has recorded eight studio albums since 1990, four of which have been certified “gold."
There will be a $38 premium reserved for rows a-n, and $33 reserved for rows o-z. All ticket prices will increase by $5 at the door after 5 p.m., and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m.
Once a month, around the time of the full moon, the Historic Banning Mills opens their zipline tours at night. Beginning Saturday, they will be holding tours starting at 7 p.m. If zooming through treetops illuminated by lightning bugs interests you, the registration fee is $90 per person.
For those of you with kids, there are a few family-friendly activities happening as well. Galaxy Pageant Productions will be hosting the Yankee Doodle Dandy Pageant in Carrollton, at 1625 Bankhead Highway. The pageant will begin at 10 a.m., with no set end time.
The princess event hosted by Just Imagine is also a great event to attend if you have children between the ages of one to 12. The event will be held at 126 Wedowee St. in Bowdon, and the registration fee for each child is $30.
During this event, the children will receive snacks as well as get a full princess make-over, including hair, make-up, dresses, and crafts. The times are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and are held in 30 minute intervals, with six slots available for each.
If you are looking for some adult activities, The Trillium Vineyard will be hosting a Winery Tour/ Guided Tasting in Bremen, 1994 Old Bush Mill Road. This event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Feeling a little artistic? The Divas Grand Events will be celebrating Black girl’s magic with a brunch in addition to sip and paint. This event will be taking place in Douglasville, 2127 Fairburn Road, from 2-6 p.m.
On Sunday, there will not be as many events. However, there are still a few chill things to do in the evening.
Fin and Feathers in Douglasville will be hosting a Hip Hop and R Bingo from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Although the event is free, individuals must register for a ticket.
