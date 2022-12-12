The first orders of business for the new year, especially after an election year is the swearing in ceremony. That was held on Friday for those recently elected officials and appointed officials.
During the ceremony, Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan welcomed everyone and introduced Rev. Jamie Beam, Antioch Baptist Church who performed the invocation, followed by musical inspiration Joseph & Beth Parsons.
The Honorable Edith "Edie" F. Haney swore in newly elected and re-elected Carroll County Board of Commissioners officials including District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance and District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller who won re-election in the primary earlier this year.
District 6 Commissioner Danny S. Bailey won election over a group of challengers for the open seat vacated by the retirement of George Chambers, whose last meeting was earlier this month.
Bailey won with 2,336 votes which is 60.07% of the 3,889 votes casted for District 6 Commissioner.
“I am very thankful for all the support I have had with my campaign. I want to give thanks to God (he is good all the time), my family and my friends. Without all of them and the other great supporters I had we would not have been able to do what we did. I had mentally prepared myself for a runoff since there was four of us and did not expect anything but that. But as the numbers started coming in, I began to see where we might have a chance to win it outright and thankfully we did. It was by far one of the most humbling experiences I have ever been a part of. I had some folks that really worked their tails off over the last couple months and it showed...,” Bailey said.
Running for District 6 commissioner was Bailey’s first political race.
“Since this was my first time running there were a lot of unknowns on what to do and how to do it. But as things started coming together, you start to feel what is working for you. For me, it kept going back to taking it one door at a time. That part was very rewarding to me, so I guess that’s why I felt like that is what I needed to do. But it was also a little stressful at times because you just don’t cover a lot of ground that way regardless of how hard you work. Overall, we tried to use multiple ways to reach as many people as we could but just being real and genuine with people was number one for me,” Bailey said.
Debbie Miles Neal came in second place with 759 votes which is 19.52%.
Morgan swore in Carroll County Correctional Institutions' appointed officials which included Warden, Otis Wilson and Deputy Warden Alex Rainwater.
