SWEARING IN

Newly elected District 6 County Commissioner Danny Bailey is sworn in on Friday by Judge Edith "Edie" Haney.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The first orders of business for the new year, especially after an election year is the swearing in ceremony. That was held on Friday for those  recently elected officials and appointed officials.

During the ceremony, Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan welcomed everyone and introduced Rev. Jamie Beam, Antioch Baptist Church who performed the invocation, followed by musical inspiration Joseph & Beth Parsons.

