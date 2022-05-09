For five years in a row, Carroll County has been a recipient of the ACCG Group Health Benefits Program Health Promotion and Wellbeing Grant in the amount of $5,000, according to the press release issued on Monday.
The grant amount is based on the grant application and “Carroll County’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion," according to the release.
The grant is awarded statewide to the members that undertake health and wellness initiatives to transform their living and working communities into healthier environments, the release said.
The grants aid in promoting worksite programs designed to enhance the health and wellness of county and family members.
Wellness programs have a demonstrated track record of improving employee health and quality of life while reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale, according to the release.
Human Resource Benefits Specialist and Wellness Coordinator for Carroll County Lisa Loftin submits reports to local government risk management detailing the events that occur during the fiscal year.
Carroll County hosts a wellness fair each fall which provides all employees an opportunity to receive a confidential health assessment that includes biometric screenings, flu shots, Angio and skin screenings, and provides the employee with a printout of their current health analysis along with points of interest they can work on to be healthier, per the release.
“Over the years the success of the program has continued to grow and employees look forward to the benefits they receive from attending the wellness fair, as much of the screenings and materials they receive they may not have gotten on their own accord, which in some cases may bring awareness to underlying health conditions the employee may not have had knowledge of prior to the screening,” the release stated.
According to Carroll County spokesperson Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County “strives hard” to provide the best services for their employees and they are “proud” to have been a recipient of this grant award for another year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.