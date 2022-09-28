Carroll County announced the promotion of one of their firefighters in the Training Division on Tuesday.
Carroll County Firefighter Tyler Thomas has recently been promoted to Captain in the Training Division to work alongside the newly promoted Training Chief Brandy Polk.
Thomas began his fire and emergency services career in 2009 with Gwinnett County and came to Carroll County Fire Rescue in 2020. He already possessed certifications as a NPQ Firefighter I and II, along with being an apparatus pump, aerial operator, NPQ, fire Instructor, emergency medical technician paramedic, and haz-mat emergency response specialist, along with specialized training, and serving as a coordinator for the Fire Recruit School, per a Carroll County press release.
Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell stated after announcing Thomas' promotion, "Captain Thomas comes with a vast amount of field experience and a wealth of knowledge that can be utilized in the training division. He brings a passion for teaching firefighters on every level, from the recruit to the seasoned veteran. I have known Captain Thomas for many years and I am excited to see how he and Chief Polk lead the training division for the future."
"I am looking forward to this new role as the Training Captain for Carroll County Fire Rescue. I am both excited and humbled at the opportunity I have been granted in the Training Division to assist in not only creating new firefighters in the fire service, but just as importantly, further develop the outstanding personnel already in the field. Carroll County Fire Rescue has some of the best firefighters in the country and I am honored to be a part of such an incredible organization, and more importantly, fire family. " Thomas said when asked what this position means to him.
Carroll County is “proud of Captain Thomas and knows he will take this opportunity and run with it,” and they look forward to watching his career continue to grow with Carroll County Fire Rescue.
