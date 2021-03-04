This year, the Carroll County Fire Rescue Department is again seeking a federal grant again to help staff two unmanned fire stations.
Fire Rescue Department Chief Tim Padgett asked the county commission during its work session on Thursday to allow him to apply for this grant, which he said will help staff Stations 17 and 18. These stations are also known as the Tyus and Hulett fire stations.
Station 17 is located at 2110 Tyus-Carrollton Road, while Station 18 is located at 4580 Jones Mill Road. Each station needs six personnel before it can become fully operational, but no county funding has yet been available to staff these stations.
If the county receives the federal funding, the grant will pay for 12 new positions, Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey told the Times-Georgian on Friday. She did not have details about the grant amount.
Padgett told the commission last week the application process for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant opened earlier this year.
The SAFER grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters in their communities, according to the FEMA website. FEMA has allocated $355 million for these grants this year.
To apply, fire department administrators must complete a checklist on the FEMA website, which includes items ranging from their operating budget to call volume and the number of injuries or fatalities sustained by firefighters in the past three years.
The application process usually starts in April, but the deadline to apply for the grant is March 12 at 5 p.m., according to Padgett’s Feb. 23 memo to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. The application process started on Feb. 8, according to the FEMA website.
Padgett said the Fire Rescue department had its first webinar session about the grant last Tuesday with FEMA. A second webinar session was held on Thursday, giving the department the guidelines for the grant.
“We’re just really asking for permission to apply for the grant,” Padgett told the commission. “Right now, it looks like these grants will be at 100%.”
Hulsey also told the newspaper that the Fire Rescue department did not receive any federal funding when they applied for this grant last year. The grant can be applied for every year, and Hulsey said most departments apply multiple times before receiving any funding.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance thanked Padgett for looking into this grant and added having the two stations staffed fully will “definitely help us long-term.”
The fire rescue department wants to hire six new personnel in 2023 with salaries exceeding $383,000, according to a five-year plan the department published last year. The department also wanted to add 42 new personnel members through 2025.
