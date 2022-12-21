The Carroll County Farm Bureau (CCFB) was recently recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island.
CCFB received the Georgia Farm Bureau’s “Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program (REAP) Planter Award” in the organization’s large membership division. GFB’s REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education & outreach activities they did between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31.
The REAP Awards are divided into three tiers, including Harvester (1st), Planter (2nd) and Cultivator (3rd) with five tier winners in each of GFB’s three membership categories, small, medium & large.
“Georgia Farm Bureau is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. Our organization has thrived since 1937 because of our dedicated volunteer leaders and county staff who work to promote agriculture in their local communities by visiting schools to teach students how farmers grow our food and meeting with their elected officials,” said GFB President Tom McCall.
“It’s a pleasure to recognize Carroll County for the work they have done to promote agriculture in its community this past year,” McCall noted,
As a REAP Planter Award winner, CCFB President Doug Smith received an embroidered Farm Bureau vest, and CCFB Office Manager Jennifer Dixson received a gift card.
ABOUT GEORGIA FARM BUREAU
Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158-chapter offices that cover all of Georgia’s 159 counties. As a membership-driven, non-governmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
GFB membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits, including insurance and discounts for health services, travel and family entertainment. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership. For more information about agriculture please visit www.gfb.org, like Georgia Farm Bureau on Facebook or follow GFB on Twitter.
