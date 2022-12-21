Carroll County Farm Bureau Receives Award

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall (left) is pictured presenting Carroll County Farm Bureau Office Manager Jennifer Dixson and CCFB President Doug Smith with a GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Planter Award in the organization’s large membership division. The award was presented on Dec. 5 during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention held on Jekyll Island.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carroll County Farm Bureau (CCFB) was recently recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island.

CCFB received the Georgia Farm Bureau’s “Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program (REAP) Planter Award” in the organization’s large membership division. GFB’s REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education & outreach activities they did between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31.

