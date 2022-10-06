The Carroll County Board of Elections office was forced to dispose of absentee ballots for the upcoming election due to a misprint of the candidates representing United States House District 3.
Carol Beckham, Vice Chair of Democratic Party in Carroll County, found the mistake on Tuesday and reported it to Greg Rigby, Supervisor of Elections and Registration in Carroll County. According to Beckham, on the sample ballot and voter’s page on the Secretary of State website, candidates representing U.S. House of Representatives District 3 were incorrect.
“Well, I’m Vice Chair of the Democratic Party in Carroll County, so I know the candidate. I know all the candidates. When I saw a sample ballot that had the Republican contender against Drew Ferguson, instead of the Democratic candidate, I knew it was wrong,” Beckham said.
The ballot reflected two Republicans, incumbent Drew Ferguson and Jared Craig, who was a part of the Republican primaries but lost on May 24, 2022. Instead, Ferguson was supposed to be listed as the Republican candidate while Val Almonord was supposed to be listed as the Democratic candidate.
According to Rigby, no one had received the incorrect absentee ballots yet, except for military voters who’s new ballots were sent out Thursday. Although the military voters had been mailed the ballots with the misprint, the military members had not returned a casted incorrect absentee ballot as of Thursday, according to Rigsby. No early voting had begun as well.
According to Rigby, the “ballot builder” who works in the Election Division of the Secretary of State’s Office, mistakenly entered the wrong name when creating the ballot, leading to this issue. Rigby had to contact that office to get the mistake corrected.
“I just called them and they checked it and they redid the files for us and started all over again,” Rigby said.
According to Beckham, she had training Thursday morning for her poll worker role and during that session her sample ballot was corrected. The Election’s Office received the new ballots on Wednesday, per Beckham.
“It's hard to understand what happened for me, and I'm an election person. So I just, I don't totally get it. But I think it's just important that it didn't happen anywhere else. And I don't know if it did or not, you know, that's the only thing that concerns me,” Beckham said. “I will say that the Carroll County Election Office jumped right on it and fixed it quickly, and they are good people.”
