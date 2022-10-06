The Carroll County Board of Elections office was forced to dispose of absentee ballots for the upcoming election due to a misprint of the candidates representing United States House District 3.

Carol Beckham, Vice Chair of Democratic Party in Carroll County, found the mistake on Tuesday and reported it to Greg Rigby, Supervisor of Elections and Registration in Carroll County. According to Beckham, on the sample ballot and voter’s page on the Secretary of State website, candidates representing U.S. House of Representatives District 3 were incorrect.

