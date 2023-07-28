The Carroll County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met Thursday afternoon to discuss six of the seven items within the Business Session of the BOC agenda. The one item not discussed was 9.7 which was a resolution related to the zoning hearing that will be discussed during the BOC’s meeting on Aug. 1. All Business Session items discussed were placed on the consent agenda. Commissioner Steve Fuller was absent from the meeting.

The first item from the business session that was discussed was listed as 9.5, which is the Engagement Letter for Audit Services. The Engagement Letter with Rushton and Company, LLC is for Rushton and Company to complete Carroll County’s Financial Audit for Fiscal Year End June 30, 2023. The item was the first to be discussed to allow the Financial Director, Alecia Searcy, to step away from the work session and continue working on the audit.