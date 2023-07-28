The Carroll County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met Thursday afternoon to discuss six of the seven items within the Business Session of the BOC agenda. The one item not discussed was 9.7 which was a resolution related to the zoning hearing that will be discussed during the BOC’s meeting on Aug. 1. All Business Session items discussed were placed on the consent agenda. Commissioner Steve Fuller was absent from the meeting.
The first item from the business session that was discussed was listed as 9.5, which is the Engagement Letter for Audit Services. The Engagement Letter with Rushton and Company, LLC is for Rushton and Company to complete Carroll County’s Financial Audit for Fiscal Year End June 30, 2023. The item was the first to be discussed to allow the Financial Director, Alecia Searcy, to step away from the work session and continue working on the audit.
The next two items went hand in hand which were 9.1, the dissolution of Carroll County from the “Greater West Georgia Joint Development Authority”(JDA) and 9.2, the creation and activation of “The 20-27 Corridor Joint Development Authority”
The seven-county JDA consisted of Carroll County, Coweta County, Haralson County, Heard County, Paulding County, Polk County, and Troup County. Brian Dill, President/CEO of Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Tomorrow spoke on the seven county JDA’s issue.
“It really can be argued that the group was a little bit too big, with too many differences, interests and priorities. And to that, the authority has essentially been inactive and dormant since 2019.”
The three county JDA referred to as “The 20-27 Corridor Joint Development Authority” consists of Carroll County, Haralson County, and Heard County. Dill spoke as well about the positives of the smaller, more in agreement JDA.
“Joint development authorities have a particular importance in today’s economic development climate, when local funding is limited and prospects are demanding,” he said. “Development authorities that cover a region, instead of just a city or county, have the potential to draw on the resources of the region to respond to these demands.”
The Associate County Attorney, Avery Jackson, spoke next regarding a resolution for an exchange of property with the Carroll County School System. In the exchange, the Carroll County School System would receive two modular trailers which were located at 997 Newnan Road, Carrollton, Georgia. In return, the Carroll County Sheriff’s office would receive classroom and training equipment to include a Promethean Board.
The BOC also agreed to let the school system go ahead and move the trailers since school would be starting soon.
Jackson then introduced the Resolution that would enter the County as a participant in a National Settlement with Publix concerning the National Prescription Opioid Litigation which was placed on the consent agenda without any questions from the Commissioners.
The last item discussed during the work session was the Change Order for the Admin Building Demolition Readiness. The total is $93,636 but as Public Works Director Danny Yates explained, “There is the abatement allowance which will cover anything that got missed earlier and if anything is not missed and is taken care of, then that $32,350 would not be charged.” The $93,636 was explained as an amount not to exceed during the discussion.
Tuesday’s meeting will include one zoning discussion which is the rezoning of 1121 West Villa Road, the consent agenda, and the item that was not discussed during Thursday’s meeting which is the Abandonment of 1.131 acres of West Villa Road.
