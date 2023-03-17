According to a document filed by the District Attorney, the Carroll County Sheriff's Department reported seizing more than $255,000 during a traffic stop in Interstate 20 earlier this year.
In a legal document of forfeiture, District Attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit Herb Cranford filed to legally seize the cash from the suspect, Qiu Ming Chi, who is the purported owner of the money
According to the forfeiture documents, on Feb. 9, 2023, a Carroll County Deputy seized $255,090.00 during a traffic stop near the 19 mile marker on Interstate 20 in Carroll County. The traffic stop was conducted on a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado for an improper lane change. The vehicle was driven by Chi, according to the report. According to the report, the deputy could smell a strong marijuana odor that was coming from the vehicle. Chi denied the deputy's consent to search the vehicle.
At that point, the deputy proceeded to deploy K-9 Sita for a free air sniff on the vehicle. Sita gave an alert to the odor of an illegal narcotic near the rear fender and rear tire of the vehicle along with the front right bumper and left rear passenger door, according to the report. Chi was notified that Sita alerted him and a probable cause search would be performed. During the search, the deputy found two vacuum sealed bundles of United States currency in a suitcase in the right rear passenger floorboard and a third bag in a black backpack in the front passenger floorboard, according to the report. There were also four cell phones removed from the vehicle.
Chi was taken to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed and a money lineup was conducted by K-9 Hind. Hind made a positive alert to the presence of narcotic odor on the bag containing the United States currency.
According to the report, Chi stated that the money was not his and he had no idea where the money came from. Chi signed a disclaimer of ownership of currency stating that the defendant property was not his and he doesn’t know whose it is. According to the court documents, there is still no known person who is the owner or interest holder of the defendant property.
The state claims that, “the defendant property is contraband and subject to forfeiture to the State of Georgia pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49, in that the defendant property was directly or indirectly used or intended for use to facilitate violations of O.C.G.A § 16-13-30(b), and/or is proceeds derived or realized therefrom, and/or property which was found in close proximity to any controlled substance pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49.” § 16-13-49 is the article of the 2010 Georgia Code that involves the rules and laws regarding forfeitures. According to the 2010 Georgia Code, § 16-13-30(b) says “Except as authorized by this article, it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell or possess with intent to distribute any controlled substance”
