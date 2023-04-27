The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Patterson, 39, of Carrollton on April 22, 2023, in relation to an incident that took place at the Bankhead Tire and Auto off of Bankhead Highway on April 10, 2023.
According to the arrest report, Investigator Shane Spradlin was requested to respond in reference to a burglary to Carrollton Car Stereo. Upon arrival, Spradlin was informed that the incident took place next door at the Bankhead Tire and Auto. Spradlin spoke with the owner who said that he had a male subject come onto his property and go through multiple vehicles that belonged to his customers.
Spradlin was shown video footage that showed "a white male dressed in a black pull over shirt, red basketball shorts, a gray and white ball cap and what appeared to be gray tennis shoes," according to the report.
Police say the male subject allegedly entered the property at around 10:24 p.m. and entered four vehicles. The four vehicles were a 2016 black Ford Focus, a 1997 red Jeep Wrangler, a 2002 silver Jeep Liberty, and a 2013 white Jeep Wrangler. The report stated that the male subject spent nearly an hour inside of the Focus going through items inside and drinking from bottles of water that were inside the vehicle. Police say the subject even opened the hood at one point.
He then allegedly entered the 1997 Wrangler passenger compartment and took something from the vehicle. At the time of the report, the item that was taken was unknown by Spradlin.
The third vehicle the subject allegedly entered was the Liberty. According to the report, it was still undetermined whether or not anything was taken from the inside of the vehicle.
The fourth vehicle, the 2013 Wrangler, was allegedly approached by the subject who was reportedly seen looking into the vehicle as well as attempting to open the door. The security camera was unable to capture the subject removing any items that were reported missing at the time of the report.
Police say the male subject could be seen going into places around behind the shop picking up smaller items such as a spray bottle with cleaner that was placed in the wash bay area. According to the report, the subject was also seen entering places only for employees as they looked for items to steal.
The owner also told Spradlin that "four or five fishing poles were missing from the Focus," but the footage did not show the subject leaving the premises with the fishing poles. The owner said he would review the footage before and after the incident to see if anyone else had removed the fishing poles.
Spradlin recorded a short clip of the video that gave a good view of the white male. The footage was able to direct the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to Patterson. Patterson was arrested on April 22 and charged with four counts of Entering an Automobile with Intent to Commit Theft. Patterson was denied bond by a judge.
William Strickand was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on April 19 during a traffic stop for felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to the report, Carroll County Deputy Jeff Attison was observing traffic on Highway 27, in the South Bound lane when he saw a black Ford F-250 with multiple cracks that were greater than three inches in diameter. Attison said he also observed that both passengers were not wearing seatbelts. Attison stated in his report that the vehicle proceeded to run into the BP service station and drive through the parking lot onto Holly Springs Road.
Attison then activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and came to a stop behind the vehicle on Lovvorn Farm Road. Attison approached the vehicle where he made contact with Strickland and explained why he made the stop. Strickland informed Attison that a tree had fallen and cracked the F-250 windshield. Attison then asked why he and the passenger were not in their seatbelts to which he informed the officer that he had forgotten.
Attison said he noticed that Strickland was speaking nervously, sweating, and breathing rapidly and asked Strickland to step out of the vehicle to which he complied. Attison then asked Strickland if there was anything illegal in the vehicle which he advised Attison that there was not. Attison then asked Strickland if he would empty his pockets. Strickland began emptying his pockets while Attison observed him moving an object around in his left pocket.
Strickland finally emptied the contents of his pockets which included a glass pipe "that is commonly used to ingest methamphetamine," according to the report. The pipe appeared to have methamphetamine residue inside it. Attison then observed a black bag still in Strickland’s pocket which he asked Strickland to remove. Strickland again complied and inside the black bag, Attison found two plastic bags, one clear and one yellow. Both bags contained suspected methamphetamine.
Attison then placed Strickland under arrest and handcuffed him. After asking for backup to assist in the vehicle search, Lieutenant Newman of the Bremen Police Department arrived on the scene. Strickland was read his Miranda Warning by Attison which he confirmed he understood. When Attison asked what was inside of the plastic bags, Strickland said, “it’s meth.”
The F-250 was handed over to Strickland’s wife who was given a verbal warning for her seatbelt infraction. Strickland was taken to the Carroll County Jail where he was turned over to jail staff and charged with Felony possession of methamphetamine and issued a citation for his seatbelt violation. Strickland remains incarcerated on a $4,000 bond.
