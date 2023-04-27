The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Patterson, 39, of Carrollton on April 22, 2023, in relation to an incident that took place at the Bankhead Tire and Auto off of Bankhead Highway on April 10, 2023.

According to the arrest report, Investigator Shane Spradlin was requested to respond in reference to a burglary to Carrollton Car Stereo. Upon arrival, Spradlin was informed that the incident took place next door at the Bankhead Tire and Auto. Spradlin spoke with the owner who said that he had a male subject come onto his property and go through multiple vehicles that belonged to his customers.

