ATLANTA — Peachtree Hills Place Croquet Club hosted the inaugural United States Croquet Association (USCA) Georgia Cup Tournament on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, for two days of intense croquet competition by top players from throughout the state of Georgia, several whom ranked amongst the best national players.

Carroll County Croquet Club won the event with a combined score of 33, and Jekyll Island Croquet Club finished second.

