ATLANTA — Peachtree Hills Place Croquet Club hosted the inaugural United States Croquet Association (USCA) Georgia Cup Tournament on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, for two days of intense croquet competition by top players from throughout the state of Georgia, several whom ranked amongst the best national players.
Carroll County Croquet Club won the event with a combined score of 33, and Jekyll Island Croquet Club finished second.
The tournament, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead and TheKey, featured golf croquet and included players from Peachtree Hills Place Croquet Club, Lenbrook Croquet, Jekyll Island Croquet Club and Carroll County Croquet.
“Croquet has been increasingly growing in popularity in the Southeast and Georgia, and we are thrilled to have a sanctioned USCA event recognize the high level of play that we have in this region,” shared Peachtree Hills Place Croquet Club Chairman Bill Mullican.
The game of croquet is steeped in etiquette, including the tradition of practicing and competing in all white attire. Spectators from the participating clubs were in attendance to watch the competitors expertly execute Roque and Jump Shots during play.
From casual play to competitive matches, croquet’s popularity is on the rise as Americans seek more outdoor social activities that promote a healthy lifestyle. Adding to the sport’s popularity is the multigenerational aspect as people of all ages can be competitive. Many golf clubs, resorts, and municipal parks have added croquet courts to the mix, as croquet is one of the fastest growing sports among active adults—second to pickleball.
But there is another side of croquet that is serious competition. Unlike the friendly backyard game of nine-wicket croquet, golf croquet uses six wickets and is the version of croquet that the USCA uses in tournaments. In golf croquet, players hit the balls through a series of wickets or hoops in a specific order.
With each turn, each player gets one strike of the ball. The first player or team to go through all seven wickets or hoops wins the game. Men and women of varying ages compete in singles and doubles matches that require a combination of strategy and accuracy to emerge victorious.
In addition to the Georgia Cup Tournament, Peachtree Hills Place Croquet has plans for charitable exhibition games and tournament play with other teams in the near future. Additionally, Peachtree Hills Place is a host venue for the USCA High Performance and Talent Development Program, which is dedicated to improving the performance of US representatives in international team and individual competitions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.