Todd Wiggins

A new opportunity for high school football teams in the state of Georgia is coming soon, as Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company based in Whitesburg, announced on Thursday via press release that they will be sponsoring the first annual Georgia High School Football Media Day.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday, July 26 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers campus, with the address being 501 Pulliam St. SW #250 in Atlanta.