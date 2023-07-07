A new opportunity for high school football teams in the state of Georgia is coming soon, as Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company based in Whitesburg, announced on Thursday via press release that they will be sponsoring the first annual Georgia High School Football Media Day.
The event will be hosted on Wednesday, July 26 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers campus, with the address being 501 Pulliam St. SW #250 in Atlanta.
According to the release, the event will be modeled after SEC Media Day, as it states "the event will celebrate the 2023 football season at an unrivaled scale with representatives from more than 100 schools expected to attend."
“We’re excited to celebrate the upcoming football season with an event of this magnitude," Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins was quoted in Sports Turfs' release. “Georgia continues to be known for its top high school football programs and recruits in the country, and this event will highlight these outstanding coaches and athletes.”
The event will include Sports Turf’s signature green carpet and the opportunity for interviews and photos with coaches and players.
Score Atlanta, in partnership with the Georgia High School Football Daily organization, are the event organizers. Currently, according to a separate newsletter from GHSF Daily, there are approximately 70 schools confirmed to attend, with that number likely to increase before the date of the event.
Score Atlanta President I.J. Rosenberg was also quoted in the release, saying, “We are grateful for Sports Turf’s continued support of Georgia high school football and the events we provide to maximize exposure for these athletes. Sports Turf's mission to support high school coaches and athletes aligns with ours, which creates an ideal partnership.”
Specializing in different types of sports surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass, artificial turf sports fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation, and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance, and durability.
The company was created in 1991 and has since provided playing surfaces for a number of large organizations like the Atlanta Falcons and college teams such as Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, as well as the majority of local turf fields, including those for Carroll County and Carrollton City Schools and the University of West Georgia.
