Amanda Carden

Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Amanda Carden closed out Friday's celebration of the center's 10-year anniversary with her speech thanking the community for its involvement in making the organization a success. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

To commemorate the organization's 10th anniversary, the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center celebrated its decade of service and championing the needs of sexually, physically and emotionally abused children in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties Thursday at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.

Through prevention, intervention and collaboration, according to the Child Advocacy Center's mission statement, it was noted that 14,578 adults have been trained in the "Darkness to Light" program to prevent sexual abuse, and 2,276 children have been forensically interviewed and have received advocacy services 

