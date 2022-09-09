To commemorate the organization's 10th anniversary, the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center celebrated its decade of service and championing the needs of sexually, physically and emotionally abused children in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties Thursday at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
Through prevention, intervention and collaboration, according to the Child Advocacy Center's mission statement, it was noted that 14,578 adults have been trained in the "Darkness to Light" program to prevent sexual abuse, and 2,276 children have been forensically interviewed and have received advocacy services
According to Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley who addressed the gathering, the Child Advocacy Center has been extremely valuable to law enforcement.
"The work of the Center has greatly increased community awareness regarding these extremely serious issues," Sheriff Langley said.
Langley said that he and the members of his department were extremely grateful for the Child Advocacy Center's insight and assistance in our investigations," he added, "because nothing is more important to all of us than the protection and safety or our children. We hope this organization exists 110 years from now."
He added that these type of investigations "take a toll on all of us."
Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards also spoke at the meeting.
Also speaking at Thursday's celebration of the Child Advocacy Center was 25-year old Jeliegha Brown. Twenty years ago as a five-year old, Brown was abused. She now holds degrees in criminal justice and psychology from the University of West Georgia.
"Back then, I didn't want to feel strong. I just wanted to feel safe," she said.
The Carroll County Child Advocacy Center was officially established on in 2012. Serving on the founding board of directors were Andre Chapman, Emily Cole. Susan Fleck, Vickie Fulbright, Jn Giggs, and Charlene Harrod.
Other charter board members included Jill Hesterlee, Dusty Hightower, Shonda Jensen, Terry Langley, Bruce Lyon, Micheal Mansour, Peter Maierhofer, Joel Richards, Pete Skandalakis, and Daniele Tolbert.
For more information on the Carroll County Advocacy Center, call 770-832-8733 or email info@cc-cac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.