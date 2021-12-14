The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce was recently named one of 16 chamber organizations in the state as a Georgia Certified Chamber program.
The prestigious recognition is bestowed by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
In 2011, the GACCE Board of Directors sought a way to recognize Chambers of Commerce in the state that have focused internally on their operations to assess their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities to create efficient, effective organizations positioned to deliver great value. Consequently, the Georgia Certified Chamber program was created.
The purpose of the program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the Chamber of Commerce industry and to foster a pro-business environment across the State of Georgia. Chambers must meet standards in organization, service intent and capacity, professional administration, financial management, communications, and advocacy in order to achieve the designation.
With more than 150 Chambers of Commerce in the state of Georgia, the 16 Chambers that were recognized as Georgia Certified Chambers during the organization's 2021 Volunteer Leader Conference held last week in Augusta received an exemplary honor that distinguishes the high quality, expertise, and strong leadership displayed by accredited Chambers. These Chambers comprise over 50 Chambers of Commerce that have been recognized with this distinction during the past nine years.
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has been a dynamic force in the development of diverse business and economic growth in the county since 1955. The organization currently has a membership of 600-plus members that is comprised of businesses, industries, and various other groups and individuals.
Along with its sister organization, Carroll Tomorrow, the Chamber assists in the fulfillment of the serious commitment of planned economic and community development throughout Carroll County. As a part of that planned commitment the Chamber offers a variety of activities, networking events, and seminars geared toward serving the needs of the membership and community.
Additionally, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce creates and convenes powerful local and regional partnerships that leverage the talents and resources of its membership.
Leadership of the organization is provided by an active board of directors, various committees, and a full-time staff housed in the Chamber's headquarters facility located at 200 Northside Drive in Carrollton.
Former U.S. House Representative and Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel was recently named as the new president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. She works closely with the Chamber's Board of Directors that is chaired by Jay Gill, vice president of communications and economic development for Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative.
