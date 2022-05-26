Bremen residents in the Carroll County portion of the city could see a large increase in their property taxes, if the county goes through with a plan to lower the local option sales tax proceeds the city receives.
At their meeting on Monday, Bremen City Council members expressed their frustration at the latest plan for Carroll County to cut the city’s funding. City Manager Perry Hicks told them that representatives of the county had said that the county would be lowering the percentage the city would receive in sales tax proceeds from .32% to .05% or from the equivalent of about $80,000 a year to about $12,000 a year. The new percentage was a reflection of the city’s population in the county, Hicks said.
In the latest special purpose local option sales tax referendum, in November 2020, Carroll County had increased the city’s portion from a population-based percentage to $600,000 over six years. That is still far less than the city contends is taken in at the restaurants and retail businesses in the Carroll County portion of the city off of Interstate 20. They estimate using business licenses that millions of local sales tax dollars are taken in each year in those establishments.
But the county gives and the county takes away and this time it will directly affect Carroll County Bremen property owners.
Unlike special purpose local option sales taxes, which are approved by referendum and used for capital projects, LOST proceeds are used to “roll back” property taxes or replace a portion of the property taxes that residents are charged.
The millage rate that will fund the budget is calculated and the LOST proceeds from each county are subtracted from the total amount needed from the property owners in that county, Hicks said. So any money lost to the reduced sales tax proceeds will come from the property owners’ pockets.
Currently, the rolled back millage rate for property owners in the Carroll County portion of the city is about 8.516; but with the reduced LOST proceeds, that could push the millage rate up to 10.5 to 11 mills.
“That’s a 30% increase,” he said.
For a property assessed at $100,000, an increase of 2 mills would equal an additional $80.
The final millage rate is dependent on the total tax digest in the county and the final approved budget, Hicks said. That process has not completed yet, so the final numbers haven’t been calculated. But he did say, under Carroll County’s new proposal, Carroll County Bremen residents would be receiving almost no roll back from the full millage rate.
This will not affect property owners in the Haralson County portion of the city, he said, because of a law suit filed by a Baldwin city resident. That city straddles Banks and Habersham counties. The city of Baldwin had been combining all LOST proceeds and using the total to roll back all residents’ property taxes. But the resident contended that his tax dollars were being misspent on residents of the other county, and the Georgia Supreme Court agreed, Hicks said.
“Wells vs. Baldwin directs a city to separate their LOST proceeds by county,” he said.
The decision is not the city’s, Hicks said. It’s a matter of law.
The lost revenue could be offset some by Carroll County if it would lower its assessment to Bremen residents for the fire service, law enforcement, and other services which the city already provides, Hicks added. Haralson County already removes the cost of duplicated services from its Bremen property owners which helps to lower their tax bills. That is reflected in a millage rate that is already about 3 mills lower than their Carroll County neighbors.
An obviously frustrated Councilmen Dobson Harris said Carroll County was collecting millions of dollars from a place that it doesn’t service.
There is a lesson to be learned from all this, said Mayor Sharon Sewell.
“If you want to live somewhere (in Bremen), you really don’t want to live in Bremen Carroll County. You really don’t want to start a business in Bremen Carroll County,” Sewell said. “Move it on north a little bit. Come on into Haralson County and you won’t be treated like that.”
In other business council members:
• appointed Ken Smith to the Planning and Zoning Commission to replace his brother, Brandon Smith, who was moving out of the city.
• recognized Gemma Baskin, who won the 3,200 meter (2 mile) race at the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association state track meet in the girls 11-12 age group. She also set a new state record of 13:15:09. The former state record was 13:57:32.
• recognized Recreation Department Head track Coach Kris Baskin and Assistant track Coach Josh Buttram for their service to the children and the community.
• denied a request to annex 1168 South Georgia Avenue into the city. The home has recently been renovated, but not within city guidelines of set backs to the property line among other things, the Planning and Zoning Commission reported to the Council members. The Commission recommended denial.
• received a copy of the proposed 2023 budget, but did not discuss it. The new budget reflects an increase of 5.9% in the general fund; a 2% increase in the Water and Sewer Fund. It also includes a 5.5% cost of living adjustment for employees. The first budget hearing will be on June 6 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
