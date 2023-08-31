Fire Station 9 Groundbreaking

Ground has been broke on the replacement Fire Station 9 in Villa Rica that will be located at 746 West Bankhead Highway.

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners announced in a press release the groundbreaking of the replacement Fire Station 9 in Villa Rica on Aug. 29, 2023. The new station will be located at 746 West Bankhead Highway next to the Georgia State Patrol Post 4 and will be paid for through SPLOST funds.

Fire Station 9 which was built in 1981 is the busiest in Carroll County and has answered 1,444 calls since Jan. 1, 2023. This is an extreme difference to Station 4, in Roopville that has answered just 204 calls during the same time frame.