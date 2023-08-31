The Carroll County Board of Commissioners announced in a press release the groundbreaking of the replacement Fire Station 9 in Villa Rica on Aug. 29, 2023. The new station will be located at 746 West Bankhead Highway next to the Georgia State Patrol Post 4 and will be paid for through SPLOST funds.
Fire Station 9 which was built in 1981 is the busiest in Carroll County and has answered 1,444 calls since Jan. 1, 2023. This is an extreme difference to Station 4, in Roopville that has answered just 204 calls during the same time frame.
The release states, “As the Northern end of Carroll County continues to grow the need to build a larger more efficient fire station became a top priority for the Board of Commissioners, particularly District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance who serves as the representative on the board for much of the citizens who live in the northern portion of Carroll County.”
During 2021, Chance and Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey met with citizens during many town hall meetings and discussed the need for a new fire station to replace station 9.
The final decision was given to Carroll County voters who voted in favor of the SPLOST referendum in March 2021. The vote then gave the Board of Commissioners approval to move forward with planning out the station that would replace station 9. According to the release, “Commissioner Chance has expressed throughout the process of speaking with citizens in the area that he was excited to have a station that would accommodate the growing community and support the first responders of the fire service by having an efficient design that will provide both safety and comfort to the staff that provide around-the-clock services to Carroll County.”
Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan provided a plan to keep the new fire station project at the forefront and, according to the release, understood the importance of including key individuals in the process of both design and logistics before groundbreaking ever took place.
Morgan put together a committee that consisted of Chance, who served as the committee chair, Carroll County Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell who served as Vice Chair, Deputy Chief Dave Wade, Public Works Director Danny Yates, Firefighter Lieutenant Cody Mayfield, and Carroll County Fire Administrative Specialist Michele Mahaney. The committee also worked with Caliber 1 Construction, Georgia & West Inc. (Engineering, Land Surveying, Land Planning) and Rickman Architecture Design.
“I was fortunate enough to serve as the Committee Chair for the design team and believe this station, once completed, will set the benchmark for Fire Rescue Services in the West Georgia Area," Chance said of the groundbreaking. "Thank you to the Taxpayers of Carroll County and the men and women who serve as first responders - this facility is being proudly built for you.”
Barnwell and Morgan also gave their own statements on the ground breaking.
“We are very excited to see the progress of the new Station 9 being built. This station has always been the busiest station in Carroll County Fire Rescue. With state-of-the-art training amenities the personnel assigned to this station will be able to better serve the community," Barnwell said. "We can’t wait to open the station when construction is complete.”
“What a great day to finally be able to officially move dirt on the grounds that will house the new replacement fire station 9 that all of us have looked forward to," Morgan said. "I am grateful to all those who came out to celebrate this joyous occasion. Thank you to the City of Villa Rica officials, Caliber 1 representatives, Georgia & West, Inc. staff, Rickman Architecture Designs staff, the Board of Commissioners, and most importantly the personnel from Carroll County Fire Rescue whose smiles could not be contained as they shoveled dirt from the site that will soon house their new home!” Morgan continued, “I also want to recognize the hard work put in by the construction/design committee as I know they met for many hours, went through lots of designs from what the station would look like to the types of equipment it would house, this is not an easy task and requires a lot of dedication, time, and effort, and everyone did a wonderful job that Carroll County can be proud of.”
